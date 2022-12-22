Netanyahu, Kahanist Ally Agree to Nix Knesset Ban on Parties Inciting Racism

The Likud and far-right Otzma Yehudit parties agreed Wednesday to revoke a section of the Basic Law on the Knesset, according to which a party can be disqualified from a parliamentary run if it denies Israel's character as a Jewish or democratic state or if it incites racism.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, the Supreme Court decided not to allow far-right activists from the Otzma Yehudit party Bentzi Gopstein and Baruch Marzel to run due to their incitement to racism. In earlier elections held that year, the leader of the party, Michael Ben Ari, was also banned from running.

An expanded panel of nine judges, led by Chief Justice Esther Hayut, unanimously disqualified Gopstein, while the Marzel's disqualification was opposed in the minority opinion by justice Noam Sohlberg. This was after the Central Election Commission approved the run of the two, contrary to the attorney general's position.

Regarding Gopstein, the justices wrote that there are “dozens of pieces of evidence that prima facie provide a clear, unequivocal and open picture” that in his statements and actions as the head of the anti-miscegenation group Lehava, "Gopstein has systemically incited racism against the Arab public."

In their decision to disqualify Marzel, the justices wrote that "the issue of his disqualification… has already been discussed twice, in 2003 and in 2015, and even then he claimed that he'd changed his ways and that he accepted the democratic 'rules of the game.' Despite this, Marzel persisted in his incitement to racism, so it was ruled that similar statements on his behalf should now be given very little weight, if any at all."

In 1988, the Supreme Court banned Meir Kahane's Kach party from running in the elections for the 12th Knesset on the grounds of incitement to racism. The party, of which Otzma Yehudit is the spiritual successor, called to strip the citizenship from Arabs in Israel. In its decision, the court wrote that the party's members "request that some of the country's citizens, as determined by national-ethnic origins, be denied [the right] to vote or be elected. Rescinding rights as such is a clear and unequivocal blow to the soul of democracy."