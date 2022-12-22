Netanyahu Criticizes ultra-Orthodox Allies in English, but Courts Their Support in Hebrew

On Wednesday, the same day that he announced the formation of the most right-wing and religious coalition in Israel’s history, incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared an interview in which he complained that his close partners in the ultra-Orthodox community were leading Israel to “demographic and economic collapse.”

Netanyahu’s comments, which came in an interview with Jordan Peterson, a Canadian psychology professor and conservative icon, stood in stark contrast to the policies he has pursued during his time as prime minister – and especially the concessions he has made in recent weeks to entice the Haredim to join the new government.

“In order to put the ‘fat man,’ the public sector, on a diet, I had to cut back Israel’s lavish welfare system, which encouraged people to live on the dole and not to go out and work,” Netanyahu bragged, responding to a question about reforms implemented during his tenure as Finance Minister in the early 2000s.

“So when I cut child allowances, which in Israel were extraordinary – they’d go up with each successive child – it was leading to demographic and economic collapse. And the same thing was happening in other sectors, the ultra-Orthodox community and so on. They didn’t work. They just had a lot of children which the private sector had to pay for and when you cut that, well Jordan, I can tell you [that] you don’t become very popular.”

Netanyahu’s comments – which came on the heels of his pledge to substantially boost public funding for ultra-Orthodox institutions that don’t teach core secular subjects such as math and English to the tune of billions of shekels a year – elicited immediate allegations of hypocrisy from his political opponents.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Yair Lapid quipped that “this time I agree with Netanyahu,” while outgoing Finance Minister declared: “Netanyahu tells the truth in an English interview for a change. But reality proves once again that Bibi is a liar and does exactly the opposite.”

“He succumbed to the blackmail of the ultra-Orthodox wheeler-dealers in order to escape his trial and all this at the expense of the economic future of the State of Israel,” Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated.

Over the past decade, the two ultra-Orthodox Knesset factions, United Torah Judaism and Shas, have become staunch allies of Netanyahu. In return, they enjoyed a monopoly over several issues relating to religion and state, as well as a draft exemption for ultra-Orthodox men.

Their presence in Netanyahu’s coalition governments gave them significant power to direct funding to their institutions and to limit government control over their community’s affairs. Their absence in the outgoing government headed by Yair Lapid raised significant concerns over their possible loss of influence — a concern which appears to have receded following November’s election.

The dichotomy between Netanyahu’s statements and actions represents “the gap between Netanyahu as a capitalist who believes in a free market and a narrow welfare state to Netanyahu as a politician who understands that he needs the support of the Haredi parties,” explained Dr. Gilad Malach, a researcher at the Israeli Democracy Institute.

“Since then, Netanyahu learned that the Haredi parties support is crucial to his governance, and he is supporting most of its demand. Netanyahu that cut budgets remained a far memory from a different behavior 20 years ago.”

Netanyahu’s concessions on education would virtually ensure that significant numbers of Haredi – ultra-Orthodox – students will continue to be denied a secular education, impacting their ability to join the job market.

“If Israeli politics as usual has meant mortgaging the country’s future for political expediency in the present, that policy has just been turbocharged by the recent coalition agreements,” Prof. Dan Ben-David, a Tel Aviv University economist and head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, told Haaretz earlier this month, warning that the new government “may be taking Israel beyond its demographic-democratic point of no-return.”

Shas and UTJ, whose participation is crucial for keeping Netanyahu in power, are also demanding that a bill exempting yeshiva students from military service be passed to their satisfaction. There would be no quotas of draftees or sanctions against young Haredi men who refuse to enlist, further eroding paths for their eventual integration into the workforce.

JTA contributed to this report.