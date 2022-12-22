Netanyahu Announced He Formed a Gov't With Only One Coalition Agreement Signed

At 11:40 P.M. on Wednesday, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu called President Isaac Herzog and informed him he had successfully formed a new government, even though the only agreement signed was with Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism.

The law doesn't require the signing of coalition agreements to inform the president that the candidate he had tasked with forming a government had succeeded in his mission. In fact, the negotiations continued while Netanyahu and Herzog spoke on the phone.

On Thursday morning, Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party also announced it had reached an agreement with Likud, after Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir negotiated until the early hours of the morning.

At the same time, the head of the Likud’s negotiating team, Netanyahu’s lawyer Michael Rabello, continued talks with representatives from the United Torah Judaism party, and an agreement is expected to be signed with them soon. Shas party representatives asked to go over the proposed agreement and to continue the negotiations later on.

The agreement includes appointing Ben-Gvir as the deputy chairman of the Ministerial Committee on Legislation. By law, the chairman of the committee is the justice minister, who's expected to be Likud's Yariv Levin.

Ben-Gvir wanted the position of deputy chairman in an attempt to receive a veto over the ministerial committee’s decisions, but according to sources involved in the negotiations, the parties agreed that he'll have a partial veto on a limited number of occasions, and the role of deputy chairman will be restricted. It's not yet clear how often Ben-Gvir will be able to use his right to a veto, and whether Netanyahu can bypass it if necessary.

“We agreed on a list of principles and laws that'll enable us to fully support soldiers and police officers, to restore governance, to develop the Negev and Galilee, to promote Jewish identity and to reform the judiciary system,” Otzma Yehudit said in a statement.

While the Likud hasn't yet reached an agreement with United Torah Judaism, it's clear that MK Yitzchak Goldknopf, the party's leader, will be a member of the security and diplomatic cabinet. In the past, United Torah Judaism didn't have a representative in this narrow forum because of its role of overseeing the armed forces. This posed a clear ideological conflict as the party aspired to advance legislation to exempt young men of their community from the army's draft.

If this appointment to the security cabinet will indeed go through and be a part of the coalition agreement, it'll be the first time a United Torah Judaism lawmaker will serve in this forum.

Likud originally wanted to present a single, unified coalition agreement between all the parties, yet this has changed in the past few days. Netanyahu and Levin, who led the negotiations until he was elected as temporary Knesset speaker, wanted to create a single, not too long and not too detailed document which all the coalition parties would sign. Over the past few days, Likud realized that this wasn't practical because of the hundreds of demands raised by each of the parties.

As a result, each party is signing a separate coalition agreement. The new government’s basic principles and a unified agreement detailing the way the coalition will operate will be the only documents signed by all the coalition partners.

While the final wording of the different agreements has already been agreed upon, Netanyahu and his partners haven't yet signed the agreements for a technical reason. The law requires the publication of the coalition agreements within three days of their signing.

Netanyahu is interested in releasing them as close as possible to the swearing in of the government, so they'll only be signed at the last moment. In the past, both Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett did the same when forming their own, outgoing government.