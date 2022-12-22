Mossad Chief: Iran Intends to Broaden Weapons Transfers to Russia

Iran intends to "expand and deepen its supply of advanced weaponry to Russia," Mossad chief David Barnea warned on Thursday evening.

Barnea added that the Mossad had warned in advance that Iran would choose a side in the war between Russia and Ukraine and would aid the former – and "Iranian weapons did indeed land in the hands of the Russians at the start of the war in Ukraine."

The Mossad chief made these remarks at a ceremony honoring distinguished members of the intelligence agency at the president's residence. In his speech, Barnea also warned of Iranian attacks on Muslim countries in the region that have forged relations with Israel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who delivered a speech to members of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, also stated that it is only a matter of time until Iranian drones, which Russia is using in Ukraine, "strike against your other allies if we do not stop them now."

According to Barnea, over the past few months, Iran has "intensified and increased its attempts to carry out terror attacks, which we thwart on a daily basis, the world over." Regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, he said that Iran is working to expand its uranium enrichment project, and pledged to ensure that "Iran will never have nuclear weapons. This is the Mossad's commitment."

He also addressed the ongoing protests in Iran, which were sparked by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September. One-hundred days since the protests erupted, he said, the national movement has not abated. "We have clear proof that the ongoing protests are challenging the Iranian regime," Barnea said. "We are seeing clearly that the allegedly strong regime is surprised and afraid."

He expressed hope that Iran and Israel will one day be "true partners with mutual appreciation," as the countries were prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution. "I hope that it will still be possible to return to that – [but] not tomorrow, and not in another year. There is no way to know just yet. But the buds of change can already be observed in light of the strong currents under the surface."