A 23-year-old resident of Nazareth was shot to death on Thursday at a restaurant in Haifa in what is suspected to be a retaliation for the double murder in Nazareth on Wednesday. This is the fourth killing in Arab society within three days.

Police are still searching for the shooters who appear to have escaped in their car. The victim was recently released from prison after serving 10 months for violent crimes and was a relative of Samir Bakri, the head of a Nazareth crime organization.

On Tuesday, a 33-year-old man and his two-year-old son were shot to death in their car in Nazareth. The police said that the man, Fares Haib, was known to the police and according to police sources he worked for the Hariri crime family.

Also in the car was Haib's three year-old-son who was not harmed. The police believe that the shooters knew there were two toddlers in the car and shot at them anyway.

According to a police source, the background for the murder of the man and his son is an ongoing feud between two crime organizations – the Hariri family from Umm al-Fahm and Samir Bakri's crime organization.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old Haifa resident was shot to death. He was transferred in critical condition to a hospital in Holon where he died from his wounds. The police said that it arrested a 22-year-old on suspicion of involvement in the shooting and that the background was likely criminal.

On Tuesday A 25-year-old man was shot dead and his 23-year-old friend was severely wounded in the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel. Police have arrested the deceased man's 22-year-old brother and his uncle. Both are suspected of being involved in the murder.

According to Haaretz's tracking, since the beginning of the year 105 people were killed in Arab society including 13 women and 8 minors. In the parallel period last year the number of those killed in Arab society stood at 122. In 2021, a total of 126 people were killed.