The Knesset’s legal advisor said on Wednesday that the defense minister would make the final decision in disagreements with the second minister in the Defense Ministry.

Attorney Gur Blei said the bill required to allow the appointment of Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich as a minister within the Defense Ministry stipulates that “the appointed minister can overrule the minister subordinate to him” in disagreements between the two.

The proposed legislation allowing the appointment of a second minister in the Defense Ministry is intended to give Religious Zionism control over the Civil Administration and makes it possible to add another minister in every government ministry.

The bill states that “an additional minister [may be] appointed to a ministry and be in charge, subject to the minister appointed to the ministry, of certain matters within the ministry’s activity.”

Blei, the legal advisor to the committee discussing the bill, spelled it out in an answer to a question by Michael Biton, saying that “if the subordinate minister says ‘X’ and the minister appointed to head the ministry doesn’t agree, he can say it’s ‘Y.’”

The coalition agreement between Likud and Religious Zionism states that a minister appointed to the Defense Ministry by Smotrich’s party will be authorized to appoint the head of the Coordinator of Government Activity in the Territories and be involved in appointing the head of the Civil Administration, subject to the prime minister’s agreement.

Last week, Netanyahu said in an interview to the Saudi network Al Arabiya that he and the next defense minister would set the policy in the West Bank. Later, he said decisions regarding the Civil Administration would be made in accordance with the agreement with Religious Zionism.

Under the coalition agreement, the procedure for appointing the head of the Civil Administration will be changed to include politicians, unlike now. Currently, the head of the administration is appointed by the chief of staff.

Blei wrote in his legal opinion that although the bill refers in general to the appointment of another minister to various cabinet ministries, in the Defense Ministry’s case, the appointment of an additional minister must be discussed specifically because of “the unique questions arising in regard to this ministry” related to the Basic Law on the Army.

Religious Zionism is demanding that the bill be passed before the next government is sworn in, which is set to occur on January 2 at the latest. Last week, the Knesset voted 61 to 53 in its favor. After hearings by the committee preparing the proposal, it will be brought to a second and third vote. Likud wants to do it next week. The agreement between Likud and Shas also includes appointing a minister in the Education Ministry.