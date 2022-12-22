Jerusalem Moves Exhibition With Nudity Portraits to Avoid Offending ultra-Orthodox

The Jerusalem municipality will move an exhibition that includes paintings depicting nudity from the municipal Beita art gallery in the city center to a museum farther away, the Museum on the Seam. The city had asked the gallery to remove these paintings from the exhibition, claiming that it wished to respect nearby residents, who include many ultra-Orthodox people. The exhibition was scheduled to open on Wednesday, but will now open in a few weeks.

The Beita Gallery is on Jaffa Road, which borders Haredi neighborhoods close to the Mahane Yehuda open air market. The Museum on the Seam is also adjacent to Haredi neighborhoods, but in contrast to Beita, where admission is free, the Seam Museum collects fees. It is located in Turgeman House, near the site of the now-defunct Mandelbaum Gate, which was the border crossing into Jordan between the 1948 and 1967 wars.

A Haaretz report on Tuesday, noting that the city was demanding the removal of these paintings, evoked protests among curators and city residents. A petition signed by 500 people argued that the claim that these paintings would offend religious people living near the gallery was offensive to all city residents, religious and secular.

“The decision offends all people, religious and secular, who had planned to visit the exhibition, and impinges on the right of religious people in adjacent neighborhoods to choose whether to visit the exhibition or not. This is offensive censorship which silences active and creative art-making by artists living in the city. The Beita Gallery is not situated in a religious neighborhood but on Jaffa Road, the city’s central artery. Marking it as an ultra-Orthodox space is a one-sided act by the city, impacting a space that is used by all city residents. Moving the exhibition at the last minute is not a dignified solution,” says the petition.

Senior curators from across the country sent a letter to the city, in which they wrote that “when exhibitions in Israel are censored or cancelled, it’s important for us to express our opinion that it is important to show diverse art in public spaces. It is not the city’s role to assume the role of a censor. The seeping of an ultra-conservative agenda into public awareness is dangerous, with implications for education, creativity, diversity and the freedom of consciousness. As artists and educators, we believe that art develops sensitivity and greater awareness to the significance and quality of human relations and value-driven decisions. We call for more exposure of the public to art, not less.”

The Association of Curators defined the city’s demand for removing paintings as “brutal and one-sided, impinging on the freedom of artistic expression and on the freedom of the curator’s occupation. The law does not justify the removal of art, as attested to by numerous court rulings. Recently, there are increasing calls for silencing art here for various reasons. This has a chilling effect on artists, who tend to censor themselves a priori, thereby infringing on their freedom of expression,” said their announcement.

The chief curator at the Tower of David Museum, Eilat Lieber, said that the city has no chief curator, so that political or other administrative officials are in charge of exhibitions, rather than professionals. “A chief curator would establish standards of quality and diversity, using diverse considerations while supporting young curators against political intervention,” she said.

The city said the exhibition will open as soon as possible, including the controversial paintings.