Israel's Arab Artists Prepare for Battle With Far-right Government

Tamer Nafar was performing at a Christmas market in the northern Israeli Arab town of Kafr Yasif last Saturday when a police officer approached the Palestinian rapper and ordered him off the stage. Nafar refused, saying he hadn’t finished performing, but the officer persisted.

“I told him he can come up and take me down,” Nafar recounts. The officer tried coming up to the stage, but gave up after being physically blocked by security and even the town’s mayor. “He didn’t have a case,” Nafar says. “I even went up again to give the crowd a bonus song.”

A video recording of the event shows the officer saying to one of the organizers that he intends to stop the event because of songs that incite against the police and the State of Israel.

However, as Israeli human rights lawyer Michael Sfard points out: “That is not a real offense. At least, for now.”

Sfard, who has represented Nafar in the past, sees the Kafr Yasif incident as a “preview of things to come.” According to him, “what we saw there is a police officer basically doing what he thinks the incoming government wants him to do, even before any legislative changes that would allow him to do so [lawfully].”

The newly formed government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be the most extreme in Israel’s history, and some of its party leaders – notably Otzma Yehudit’s Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is set to be in charge of the Israel Police – have made explicit threats to silence dissenting voices, particularly Palestinian ones.

“Virtually any criticism of the State of Israel can be presented as inciting against it,” says Sfard. He believes Saturday’s incident fits perfectly with the worldview of the new government, which sees its role as serving only those who are loyal to it.

But contrary to the widespread belief that Netanyahu’s new government is an anomaly rooted in its leader’s attempts to evade legal consequences after being charged in three corruption cases, Sfard does not regard this as a new phenomenon.

Open gallery view Human rights lawyer Michael Sfard. “Virtually any criticism of the State of Israel can be presented as inciting against it.” Credit: Hadas Parush

Legislation such as the so-called Nakba law or the boycott law, both from 2011, “were harbingers of this outlook, which views political expressions [the government] doesn’t like as sanctionable,” he says. Those laws, he adds, were introduced long before far-right lawmakers like Ben-Gvir or Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich held key positions in the government.

Nafar echoes Sfard’s comments, pointing to previous cases in which Palestinian artists and cultural establishments were persecuted by the government for expressing their views.

“Where were the headlines when the Al-Midan Theater was shut down?” Nafar asks rhetorically, referring to the Haifa theater that had its state funding cut following the staging of a politically controversial play in 2015, and which finally shuttered this year after a series of failed legal battles.

He also highlights the cases of filmmaker Suha Arraf, who had her state funding pulled after she classified her 2014 movie “Villa Touma” as Palestinian, and award-winning film director Scandar Copti, who was threatened after saying he didn’t represent Israel. “The culture minister then was Limor Livnat,” Nafar points out, referring to the former Likud lawmaker who was widely regarded as a relatively moderate right-winger.

Open gallery view Filmmaker Suha Arraf, who had her state funding pulled after she classified her movie “Villa Touma” as Palestinian. Credit: Emil Salman

Last year, meanwhile, then-Labor Minister Meir Cohen (from Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party) stopped promoting a video campaign against domestic violence, which starred Nafar, after a right-wing lawmaker slammed the promotion of the videos on the ministry’s digital platforms.

Nafar does not envisage things getting any easier for Palestinian artists. “The whispers that started back then led to Ben-Gvir, and it will only continue to grow,” he warns. “Back then it was the fetus, and now we see it crawl. This is a pregnancy that takes more than nine months.”

Making the silence

Sheren Falah Saab, Haaretz’s correspondent covering cultural affairs in the Arab world, says that while it has barely been two months since Netanyahu and his far-right allies conclusively won Israel’s general election, a change can already be felt on the ground.

Last month, several dozen far-right activists from Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party attended a demonstration in Haifa to protest a Palestinian culture event entitled “Limits in Palestinian Culture,” which was sponsored by the city’s Beit Hagefen Jewish-Arab culture center. “There is no Palestinian culture! A closure order needs to be issued against this place!” one of the protesters reportedly yelled.

Similar pressure from right-wing activists led to the canceling of an event aimed at Arab students at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Be’er Sheva, earlier this month.

“What felt new with the Beit Hagefen event was the hunger of the right-wing activists to cancel Palestinian culture, with all this entails,” Falah Saab says. “I was startled by this – this hunger to persecute anyone who tries to voice an opinion that deviates from the Israeli narrative,” she adds. Among the demonstrators that day were two Otzma Yehudit lawmakers: Zvika Fogel and Almog Cohen.

Another thing that changed since the election, according to Falah Saab, other than the increased vitriol of the protesters, is the relationship between them and right-wing politicians.

This was evident, she says, at the recent screening in Jaffa of the Jordanian film “Farha,” which depicts Israel Defense Forces soldiers murdering a Palestinian family during the War of Independence in 1948.

One of the activists behind many of the silencing campaigns in recent years, says Falah Saab, is Shai Glick. He is the CEO of a right-wing group called Btsalmo (a play on the name of well-known human rights organization B’Tselem). A common practice by Glick and fellow right-wing activists is to dig up old remarks by Palestinian or left-wing activists in order to paint them as “terror supporters.”

These tactics, Falah Saab says, lead Palestinian artists and activists to self-censor, to “carefully choose their words during the creation process – especially if they rely on Culture Ministry funding.”

It was Glick who called on outgoing Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper to prevent the “Farha” screening in Jaffa and to pull state funding from the Al Saraya Theatre if it took place there. Falah Saab notes that the time it took for politicians like Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman and even an apparent centrist such as Tropper to echo calls by far-right activists to cut state funding to the theater was extremely quick. “This was not the case even a year ago,” she says.

Open gallery view Producer Deema Azar and actor Ashraf Barhom at the screening of the Jordanian film "Farha," in Ramallah last month. Credit: FILM LAB PALESTINE/REUTERS

Glick himself told Falah Saab that he was emboldened by the new “full-on right-wing” government, and that his group plans to lobby for laws such as Likud Minister Miri Regev’s proposed “loyalty-in-culture” bill. This would give the culture minister the authority to slash government funding for cultural institutions that “contravene the principles of the state.”

“I will not be surprised if such laws are put into effect by the new government,” Falah Saab says.

Sfard concurs, specifically pointing to the incoming coalition’s proposed “override clause” as one legislative apparatus that would allow it to silence any criticism against it. If passed, this amendment to the Basic Law on the Government would allow the Knesset to make laws that contradict the country’s 12 Basic Laws by essentially eliminating the High Court of Justice’s ability to nullify them.

“If, for example, the government wanted to pass a law that criminalizes ‘incitement against the State of Israel,’ which basically means criminalizing criticism of Israel – for example, by saying that it commits war crimes or is an apartheid state – this will very likely be disqualified by the High Court. The override clause would allow the Knesset to pass it anyway,” Sfard says.

Despite these political developments, which undoubtedly paint a grim picture for the future of Palestinian artists in Israel, rapper Nafar says he feels emboldened by the new generation of young Palestinian musicians, filmmakers and artists working in Israel.

“I think we are a very special people, especially those of us who live within Israel, with all of the stress and frustration it entails, and the disconnection from the rest of the Arab world,” he says. “Every day I wake up to a new song or a new film by a Palestinian artist. I have no idea how [we do it], but I see it as extremely brave and highly creative – and that is what I hang on to.”