Former Supreme Court Justice Calls for Israelis to 'Act With Full Force' Against Netanyahu

Retired Supreme Court Justice Ayala Procaccia called for Israelis to take to the streets to protest the incoming government on Wednesday, describing Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms as “a danger both internally and to Israel's image in the world.”

Procaccia's warning came just hours before Netanyahu officially announced that he had formed a coalition.

“We must not remain silent, we must act with full force and with every legitimate means against the process of the disintegration of the value system,” Procaccia, who retired from the bench in 2011, declared, national broadcaster Kan reported.

Procaccia joined a growing list of critics who have warned that Israeli democracy is in danger.

Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for corruption and bribery, and his allies have laid out a number of proposed changes to Israel’s judicial system, which they say are necessary to ensure the rule of law. Critics have contended that the right is trying to tame the judiciary.

One of the top items on the agenda of the incoming Netanyahu government is the passage of what is known as the “override clause.” This would radically change the balance of power between Israel’s judicial and legislative branches, allowing the Knesset to pass laws that contradict the country’s 12 quasi-constitutional Basic Laws and eliminate the Supreme Court’s ability to nullify them.

The new government’s efforts to overhaul the judiciary could drive away foreign investors while concessions to the ultra-Orthodox on issues of education could destroy the knowledge base necessary for an advanced information economy, several prominent technology sector leaders told Haaretz on Tuesday, echoing a recent letter warning Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu that his policies could have “devastating consequences for the economy.”

The open letter, which was initiated by Qumra Capital co-founder Erez Shachar and signed by over a hundred senior industry officials, was published last Thursday and cautioned against the consequences of “harming the court’s status, as well as harming the rights of minorities based on religion, race, gender or sexual orientation,” asserting that such moves would “constitute a real existential threat to the glorious high-tech industry that has been built in Israel with great effort over the past three decades.”

Other reforms would restrict standing – that is, it would limit the standing of those eligible to petition the Supreme Court against government actions; change how judges are selected so that lawmakers have more of a say in the process; and split the role of the attorney general into two jobs. The attorney general currently serves as both the government's legal advisor and the head of the prosecution.

Earlier this month, Avi Himi, the chairman of the Israel Bar Association, called on the country’s judges not to cooperate with attempts to change how the president of the Supreme Court is chosen, and termed the legislative initiatives proposed by the incoming ruling coalition “changing the system of government in Israel.”

Speaking with Haaretz on Monday, Avi Himi said he believes a broad public protest is the best way to fight the moves that are being planned, adding that the bar association will not hesitate to take legal action against them.

Open gallery view Retired Supreme Court Justice Ayala Procaccia. Credit: Michal Fattal

“They want to turn us into Hungary now, with all that this implies,” Himi said, stressing that Israelis must understand that the proposed changes will harm average citizens “in Afula, Yeruham, Kiryat Shmona and everywhere. … There will be no curbs on the government, no oversight, and it will be able to do whatever it wants.”

Several days later, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who has criticized his successor Benjamin Netanyahu for forming “the most extreme government in the history of the country,” also called for demonstrations, stating that Israelis should take to the streets to protest the incoming government.

In a Facebook post in early December, Lapid urged Israelis to flock to the streets and the bridges, a likely reference to the weekly Saturday night anti-Netanyahu protests in 2020.