The Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday approved a plea bargain sentence that will see Eliezer (“Modi”) Zandberg, a former science and technology minister, perform seven months of community service for his involvement in the infamous corruption affair of Israel's purchase of submarines and patrol boats from Germany, known as Case 3000.

Zandberg was also given a six-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay a 50,000-shekel ($14,300) fine.

Zandberg was convicted last October of breach of trust in a plea deal with the prosecution. The amended indictment omitted the charges of bribery, money laundering, and tax crimes that appeared in the original indictment.

The indictment alleged that between 2010 and 2018, Zandberg used his position as chairman of Keren Hayesod (United Israel Appeal) to help Miki Ganor, an agent for German company ThyssenKrupp. Zandberg’s help, which was facilitated by his ties with top government officials, was alleged to include collecting information on Israeli-German negotiations on buying the subs and other naval vessels from ThyssenKrupp.

Zandberg also arranged and attended three meetings between Ganor and Eyal Chaimovsky, who was then the chief of staff of the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I congratulate the prosecution for accepting that Mr. Zandberg took no bribes, nor was he involved in the crimes ascribed to him in the original indictment. Now Mr. Zandberg can resume his life with the cloud of bribery removed,” Yaron Kosterlitz, the attorney representing Zandberg, said.

Open gallery view גנור בבית המשפט העליון, ב-2019 Credit: אמיל סלמן

At the time the plea bargain was signed, prosecution sources told Haaretz that “Zandberg had taken responsibility [for his actions], he had already resigned as chairman of Keren Hayesod, and had confessed to the charge of government corruption in an early stage of the process.” They also noted that Zandberg was neither a main defendant in the case nor had he been in a position to affect the outcome of the defense deals.

The sources added that when the original indictment was filed against Zandberg, prosecutors believed they could prove bribery but conceded that the charge did not represent a severe case. Zandberg will now turn state’s witness against Ganor. According to the sources, his plea deal is not expected to impact on the charges against others in the case.

Case 3000 centers on two deals between Israel and ThyssenKrupp – a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.6 billion) purchase of three submarines and a 430-million-euro deal for missile boats to protect Israel’s offshore natural gas rigs. The indictments in the case assert that defense establishment personnel, public officials and businessmen solicited and received bribes to promote the deals.