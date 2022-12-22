Likud agreed to a coalition demand from United Torah Judaism to allow private businesses to decline service to customers or sell products due to the vendor’s religious faith, as long as the service or product “is not unique, and a similar substitute can be obtained at a similar price in geographical proximity.”

LISTEN: Israel's new far-right government will turn back the clock for women Subscribe 0:00 -- : -- 15 Skip 15 seconds backwards Play audio 15 Skip 15 seconds ahead 1 X Change playback rate from 1 to 1 Mute audio

At the ultra-Orthodox party’s demand, Likud also agreed to allow separating men and women at cultural and educational functions. UTJ says that the wording of the article will be changed later on, and that it was added to the coalition deal in response to a law advanced by Labor MK Gilad Kariv that calls to prohibit service providers such as singers, rabbis, and mohels from refusing to provide service at events not segregated by gender.

The coalition agreement with UTJ has yet to be signed, but the final agreements with also include a commitment by Likud to pass a basic law on the study of Torah, and also an amended military draft law to settle the issue of Haredim being recruited to the military. Another provision allocates billions of shekels to Haredi educational institutions and designated transportation for the Haredi public. UTJ also agreed to back a bill that allows the Knesset to overrule a High Court of Justice decision, in what is commonly referred to as the judicial override clause. According to the coalition parties’ decision, everything in the agreement is to be passed by the passage of the 2023 budget.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset on Thursday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Some of the agreements with United Torah Judaism were achieved back during the election campaign. The main ones are repealing the tax on single-use plastics and sweetened beverages, repealing the cellular reforms of outgoing Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, and repealing the kosher laws reform of outgoing Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana, which for the first time authorized religious councils and local rabbinates to issue kashrut certificates to food manufacturers and businesses not within their municipal borders. But a close examination of the agreement between the parties reveals a series of broader achievements.

The agreement states that “in light of the importance accorded by the Jewish people past and present to the study of the Torah throughout the generations, a Basic Law on the Study of Torah shall be passed, stating that the study of Torah is a basic value in Jewish heritage, this by the passage of the 2023 budget.” Should a basic law recognizing the value of Torah study, an amended draft bill, and a law allowing the Knesset to override High Court decisions all be passed, the Haredi representatives will be able to show the rabbis a historical achievement regarding the settlement of the draft issue. “Of course we would prefer to just exempt every yeshiva student, without quotas and targets,” says a United Torah Judaism source, “but it wasn’t possible.”

Open gallery view United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush in Tel Aviv last month. Credit: Moti Milrod

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said today that “Benjamin Netanyahu informed the President last night that he has succeeded in forming a government. That is not true. Dery, Smotrich, and Ben-Gvir have succeeded in bending him over. Likud didn’t form this government, they did. Netanyahu is weak and they have formed the most extreme government in the history of the country. According to the coalition agreements, a Haredi student who studies no math or English, will receive thousands of shekels more than a student in the general education system. A yeshiva student who doesn’t work or serve in the military will get more money than a soldier in the IDF. The government will subsidize apartments only for the Haredi sector. This is a fire sale of the Israeli future.”