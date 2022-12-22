As Zelenskyy Visits U.S., Putin Calls to Congratulate Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday morning to congratulate him on his victory in Israel's elections and the formation of a government.

The two discussed a number of issues, chief among them the war in Ukraine. Netanyahu told Putin that he hopes a way will be found as soon as possible to end the war and the suffering caused by it.

Netanyahu, who officially informed Israel's President that he has successfully formed a new government Wednesday night, also said that he is determined to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to curb its attempts to establish a military base on Israel's northern border.

The phone call between Netanyahu and Putin comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left his country for this first time since the war with Moscow began in March. Zelenskyy traveled to the United States, where he met with President Biden and later addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress.

"I'm glad that President Biden supported our peace initiative today. Each of you today ladies and gentlemen can assist in the implementation to ensure that American leadership remains solid, bicameral, and bipartisan," Zelenskyy said to the lawmakers.