After Netanyahu's Announcement, Lapid Blasts 'Most Extreme Government in Israel's History'

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid criticized his successor Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, saying he has formed "the most extreme government in the history of the country."

Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman echoed Lapid's sentiment, blasting Netanyahu for "putting yeshiva students before IDF soldiers. He has managed to establish gender segregation under law."

Merav Michaeli, the transportation minister in the outgoing government, added that 'a person indicted for crimes is nominating a tax offender to be the interior and health minister, a person convicted of supporting a terrorist group to be Public Security Minister, and an alleged building offender to be in charge of the housing ministry."

On Wednesday, Netanyahu officially informed Israel's President that he has successfully formed a new government, some six weeks after the Knesset elections.

The Likud chairman spoke with President Herzog, telling him he has enough seats to build a majority in the 120-member legislature.

The parties that will make up the coalition will be Netanyahu's Likud, the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism, and the far-right factions Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism and Noam.

The next step in the process will occur when Knesset speaker Yariv Levin officially informs the lawmakers that a new government has been formed. That move would trigger the Basic Law on the Government, which states that the cabinet must be sworn in no more than seven days afterwards.

However, because of the Hanukkah holiday, the Knesset is not expected to meet on Wednesday, and will convene again only on the following Monday, December 26.

Therefore, the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place no later than Monday, January 2. Netanyahu and Levin would like to try to hold the swearing-in ceremony before the deadline. Sources close to the two say that Wednesday or Thursday of next week, December 27 or 28, is a likely date, barring any delays.