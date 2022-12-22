Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

After Netanyahu's Announcement, Lapid Blasts 'Most Extreme Government in Israel's History'

Finance Minister Lieberman blasts Netanyahu for legally enshrining gender segregation ■ New government will be sworn in no later than January 2

Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid heads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem last month.
Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid heads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem last month.Credit: POOL/ REUTERS
Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid criticized his successor Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, saying he has formed "the most extreme government in the history of the country."

Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman echoed Lapid's sentiment, blasting Netanyahu for "putting yeshiva students before IDF soldiers. He has managed to establish gender segregation under law."

Merav Michaeli, the transportation minister in the outgoing government, added that 'a person indicted for crimes is nominating a tax offender to be the interior and health minister, a person convicted of supporting a terrorist group to be Public Security Minister, and an alleged building offender to be in charge of the housing ministry."

On Wednesday, Netanyahu officially informed Israel's President that he has successfully formed a new government, some six weeks after the Knesset elections.

The Likud chairman spoke with President Herzog, telling him he has enough seats to build a majority in the 120-member legislature.

The parties that will make up the coalition will be Netanyahu's Likud, the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism, and the far-right factions Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism and Noam.

The next step in the process will occur when Knesset speaker Yariv Levin officially informs the lawmakers that a new government has been formed. That move would trigger the Basic Law on the Government, which states that the cabinet must be sworn in no more than seven days afterwards.

However, because of the Hanukkah holiday, the Knesset is not expected to meet on Wednesday, and will convene again only on the following Monday, December 26.

Therefore, the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place no later than Monday, January 2. Netanyahu and Levin would like to try to hold the swearing-in ceremony before the deadline. Sources close to the two say that Wednesday or Thursday of next week, December 27 or 28, is a likely date, barring any delays.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism