20-year-old Killed in North Is 5th Murder Victim in Three Days in Israel's Arab Community

A 20-year-old man was shot dead in a car at the entrance to the Arab Israeli town of Kafr Qara.

The victim, identified as Samer Agbaria, was a bakery owner from Kafr Qara who was not previously known to the police.

Police has launched an investigation into the shooting, and are looking for the assailants.

Five people were shot dead in just three days in Israel's Arab community. Also on Thursday, A 23-year-old resident of Nazareth was shot to death at a restaurant in Haifa in what is suspected to be a retaliation for the double murder in Nazareth on Wednesday, which killed a father and his two-year-old son.

According to Haaretz's tracking, since the beginning of the year 106 people were killed in Arab society including 13 women and 8 minors. In the parallel period last year the number of those killed in Arab society stood at 122. In 2021, a total of 126 people were killed.