Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

20-year-old Killed in North Is 5th Murder Victim in Three Days in Israel's Arab Community

Samer Agbaria was a bakery owner from Kafr Qara who was not previously known to the police

Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
A police car, illustration.
A police car, illustration.Credit: Fadi Amun
Deiaa Haj Yahia
Deiaa Haj Yahia

A 20-year-old man was shot dead in a car at the entrance to the Arab Israeli town of Kafr Qara.

The victim, identified as Samer Agbaria, was a bakery owner from Kafr Qara who was not previously known to the police.

Police has launched an investigation into the shooting, and are looking for the assailants.

Five people were shot dead in just three days in Israel's Arab community. Also on Thursday, A 23-year-old resident of Nazareth was shot to death at a restaurant in Haifa in what is suspected to be a retaliation for the double murder in Nazareth on Wednesday, which killed a father and his two-year-old son.

According to Haaretz's tracking, since the beginning of the year 106 people were killed in Arab society including 13 women and 8 minors. In the parallel period last year the number of those killed in Arab society stood at 122. In 2021, a total of 126 people were killed.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism