The Israeli Left Is to Blame for the Rise of Fascism

Israeli journalist and former Habayit Hayehudi lawmaker Yinon Magal has the archetypal background of your classic liberal democrat: army, media, secular. I meet him twice a week for brief chats in the kitchenette of the radio station where we both broadcast.

Unlike Boaz Golan, with whom he works at the right-wing Channel 14 TV station, he’s smart, sharp and witty. He has adopted and faithfully maintains a challenging media persona: alternately stinging and kind. Yet little by little, he has been ensnared by fascism.

Since he was forced to leave the Knesset in 2015 over claims of sexual harassment, Magal has grown ever more extreme. His nationalism is a series of “you”-turns: “You aren’t religious enough!” “You’re not nationalist enough!” “You’re not normal enough!” Occasionally, he shouts at me for daring to vote for the United Arab List. At Hanukkah, he doesn’t spend his time lighting candles or promoting the tradition of the holiday for believers. Instead, he hunts down the Christmas trees of the leftists (he ignores Yair Netanyahu’s Christmas tree, of course). He fully supports Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir. He now decries anything that smacks of liberalism.

But this column is not a psychological profile of Magal. For that, you’d need an entire book. He is merely one example of a broader phenomenon; a drummer in the Israeli fascist revolution.

Open gallery view Israeli journalist and former Habayit Hayehudi lawmaker Yinon Magal. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

All the signs are now here: a return to “tradition” as an internal component of the Jewish people, without which it has no purpose; the endless identification of traitors (“supporters of terror”; “lighters of Christmas trees” – after all, there’s no difference); scorn for higher education; hatred of art (the canceling of “unpatriotic” plays and films); the corrupted media (try to turn on the television without seeing far-right couple Itamar and Ayala Ben-Gvir); the excoriation of anything with even a sniff of progressiveness; blaming others for political problems instead of proposing solutions (every sentence a Likudnik has ever uttered); the use of justified societal frustration to spark dissent and incitement (MK Galit Distal Atbaryan, who just railed against high-tech leftists who “steal” the money that should go to small business owners in the poorer areas); disdain for weakness (every speech Netanyahu gives); and lust for violence (taking pleasure in the shooting of terrorists and seeing images of their bodies).

The rise of Ben-Gvir from vulgar, small-time hoodlum who is good for TV coverage to one of the country’s leaders raises not only questions about Israel but also about liberal democracy. How did it come to lose its charm?

Only 30 years ago, when the communist bloc broke up, intellectuals everywhere declared that liberal democracy had prevailed. The process that had begun after World War II ended with the triumph of Western capitalism. The countries in the Eastern bloc were dismantled and adopted democratic constitutions. American culture took over the world. The globalization revolution commenced.

Open gallery view Otmza Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset earlier this week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Or, as the U.S. political scientist Francis Fukuyama put it in his 1992 book “The End of History and the Last Man”: “A system of government had emerged throughout the world, as it conquered rival ideologies like hereditary monarchy, fascism, and most recently communism.” Yes, that was only 30 years ago.

When Leo Messi lifted the World Cup last Sunday, the Argentine captain being forcibly – ostensibly happily – draped in a bisht by the Qatari emir was one of the clearest signs of the bankruptcy of the Western democratic idea. Thirty years ago, who even dreamed of an Islamic dictatorship being tasked with hosting the biggest sporting event on the planet (a dictatorship that transfers mind-boggling hereditary wealth)? Today, it is only natural for the head of Qatar to stand on a dais next to French President Emmanuel Macron. Did that disgust you? Just wait until the Olympics are held there. Get your burkas ready.

The collapse of the idea of liberal democracy stems from a variety of reasons. When you look at Israel, the question is whether there was ever such a democracy here. Was the liberalism really liberal? Or was it another sophisticated, well marketed, cellophane-wrapped candy to preserve the grip of the powerful and safeguard the interests of the ruling junta? There is no democracy without the separation of powers. There is no liberalism if the liberal message doesn’t reach all parts of society.

Open gallery view Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi, is congratulated by France's President Emmanuel Macron after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar last Sunday. Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV - AFP

During the World Cup, fans of Morocco rioted in Europe, mainly in France and Belgium. It didn’t matter whether Morocco won or lost – the riots continued. The riots may be said to have been the actions of “Muslim barbarians,” but should be seen as another protest by immigrants. From Haifa’s Wadi Salib (where Mizrahi Jews famously rioted in 1959) to Morocco at the World Cup.

Immigration to Europe and the United States is a paradox: Ostensibly, the immigrants are disciplined, obedient, good folks; the greatest supporters of Western nations. They left Africa and Asia, saying goodbye to poverty and wars for a safer place with civil rights, basic support and food that a Western state supplies to its poorest people.

Immigrants are meant to say thank you for every day France opens its gates to them. But many immigrants develop feelings of alienation. They don’t say thank you. Their foreignness is actually the place from which they see society’s faults: problems with the distribution of resources; perpetuation of the class system; racism. They see that there are “class A” people and “class B” people; that the height of your progress is the French soccer team, not the Sorbonne. That in the liberal democracies, people like being in liberal democracies – until you come along to the TV studio with your religious symbol. That’s already a provocation.

Open gallery view Israelis at Park Hamesila in Tel Aviv, in September. (Those who appear in the photo are not related to the article) Credit: Hadas Parush

A country of immigrants

Israel is a country of immigrants, no matter how much people try to hide this fissure under the carpet – and even if you sometimes see comments online like “My father is Ashkenazi and my mother is Moroccan; today we no longer have Mizrahim or Ashkenazim.”

Israel likes to say it’s a villa in the jungle, a light unto the nations, America’s best friend. In practice, it’s a dictatorship in the occupied territories with an insular elite that preserves its economic power within Israel itself.

The state’s resources have never been distributed equally. Shas is not an ultra-Orthodox movement in the manner of United Torah Judaism. It is a movement that is overwhelmingly made up of Sephardi Jews who, fed up with trying to gain equality, left the Zionist game and created a world for themselves – one with its own hierarchies, where even working-class Mizrahim can feel they are somebody. It is the largest protest movement in Israel and holds nearly 10 percent of Knesset seats.

Open gallery view Police forming a line on either side of a water cannon vehicle in Brussels after France beat Morocco in the World Cup last week. Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP

You’ll find an amazing document online that has not been widely discussed (because why should such issues ever be discussed?): The Health Ministry’s “Report on Inequality in Health and Coping with It for 2021” (in Hebrew). It is the perfect X-ray – pardon the pun – of Israeli society. One chapter examines the candidates who apply to Israel’s medical schools, where studying medicine isn’t only about wisdom.

“Medical studies require great resources: investment of time, money, effort and motivation,” the report states. “The course of study is long and particularly demanding, and the financial payoff in the profession is realized many years later compared to other courses of study.”

Its findings are shocking. More than half of applicants for medical studies in Israel – 53 percent – come from families where the father’s income is in the top 10 percent of earners. Just 1 percent of candidates are from the poorest level of society. A single percent! But it’s not just that. There is no middle class in medicine either. There simply isn’t.

The study also examined whether candidates who received rejection letters from medical school were nevertheless able to complete their medical studies elsewhere. It found that 99 percent – and that’s not a typo – from the poorest level of society did not continue. In fact, in the seven years under review, there were a total of just six individuals who could carry on. In contrast, 63 percent (951 people) rejected from the richest group in society still managed to become physicians. How? Money. Power. Access.

Open gallery view An entrance to the School of Medicine at Haifa's Technion (illustrative). Credit: Rami Shllush

This is just one small example. You can find more in culture, the economy and the military. In the meantime, the elite did not notice that the ethos of liberal democracy that it nurtured with all its might (“oz” in Hebrew) and in the texts of Amos Oz existed only for itself.

The response is that here, as in many places around the world, many no longer see liberal democracy as a solution. They are indifferent to it at best, and at worst turn to fascist movements.

You can, and should, complain to Yinon Magal. But you should also bring your complaints to those who kept the power to themselves all these years. Magal is only riding the wave. It was created by the Zionist Israeli left for generations.

The Israeli left is our elite. You should take your complaints to them, to the people who didn’t remove the barriers. Who created the sons of light and the sons of darkness. Who didn’t invest either effort or money. Who didn’t narrow the gap between the haves and have-nots. Who stuck their heads in the sand for all those years and now can’t fathom why people don’t understand that Israel is a wonderful country that needs a strong High Court of Justice.