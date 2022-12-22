Beware the Digital Dark Age: Are Our Online Memories Under Threat?
We have the feeling that Google remembers it all, and that whatever we upload to the web will remain there forever, but the truth is that our digital memories are in danger. This is scary when it comes to personal memories, but just imagine what it means to lose documentation of an entire culture
Heidi Taaseh lost her son Shachar in Operation Protective Edge, Israel’s 2014 operation in the Gaza Strip. In the years that have elapsed since then, the Facebook page that was made in his honor has become a precious repository of family memories: photos uploaded by friends, memorial pages and posts from acquaintances. Two months ago all this vanished in an instant when the page was hacked, locked and eradicated. “It was a shock, as though someone had killed Shachar for a second time,” says Taaseh. “There were so many important things there, so many beautiful things. The truth is that I despaired,” she says.