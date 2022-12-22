Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

Beware the Digital Dark Age: Are Our Online Memories Under Threat?

We have the feeling that Google remembers it all, and that whatever we upload to the web will remain there forever, but the truth is that our digital memories are in danger. This is scary when it comes to personal memories, but just imagine what it means to lose documentation of an entire culture

Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Itay Mashiach
Itay Mashiach

Heidi Taaseh lost her son Shachar in Operation Protective Edge, Israel’s 2014 operation in the Gaza Strip. In the years that have elapsed since then, the Facebook page that was made in his honor has become a precious repository of family memories: photos uploaded by friends, memorial pages and posts from acquaintances. Two months ago all this vanished in an instant when the page was hacked, locked and eradicated. “It was a shock, as though someone had killed Shachar for a second time,” says Taaseh. “There were so many important things there, so many beautiful things. The truth is that I despaired,” she says.

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism