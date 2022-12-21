Netanyahu Informs President He Has Formed a Government

Benjamin Netanyahu officially informed Israel's President that he has successfully formed a new government, some six weeks after the Knesset elections.

The Likud chairman spoke with President Herzog, telling him he has enough seats to build a majority in the 120-member legislature.

The parties that will make up the coalition will be Netanyahu's Likud, the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism, and the far-right factions Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism and Noam.

The next step in the process will occur when Knesset speaker Yariv Levin officially informs the lawmakers that a new government has been formed. That move would trigger the Basic Law on the Government, which states that the cabinet must be sworn in no more than seven days afterwards.

However, because of the Hanukkah holiday, the Knesset is not expected to meet on Wednesday, and will convene again only on the following Monday, December 26.

Therefore, the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place no later than Monday, January 2. Netanyahu and Levin would like to try to hold the swearing-in ceremony before the deadline. Sources close to the two say that Wednesday or Thursday of next week, December 27 or 28, is a likely date, barring any delays.

Whether the event takes place this week or next week is not considered very important, because Likud believes the coalition laws will all be passed by Wednesday of next week. The goal of moving up the date before the deadline is symbolic, so as not to wait until the new year for the swearing-in ceremony.

On Monday, the Knesset is expected to vote on the final version of the so-called “Dery bill,” which would enable Dery to become a minister despite being given a suspended sentence following a plea deal for tax offenses in January 2022.

Immediately after, discussion is to begin on the so-called “Ben-Gvir bill,” an amendment to the Police Ordinance subordinating the police chief to the far-right National Security Minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir.