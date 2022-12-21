Israel Donates Generators to Power Ukraine During Hanukkah

Israel provided Ukraine with 17 "powerful generators for a total of more than one million dollars” this week to help power hospitals in the Kherson region as the country grapples with ongoing power shortages caused by Russian bombardment, Israel’s envoy to Kyiv said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ambassador Michael Brodsky shared photos of the equipment, which bore the logo of MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, and a picture of himself with Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

Brodsky also announced the donation of a generator to a Jewish old age home in Kyiv and stated that as part of Israel’s "humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” the embassy was opening an “invincibility point” in the Ukrainian capital "that will provide the basic utilities to the local population including electricity, mobile communications and Internet, heating and water.”

So-called “invincibility points” are protected locations offering basic services established to serve the population during power outages caused by Russian strikes.

While Israel has repeatedly declined to provide military aid, it has supplied Ukraine with a field hospital, body armor for first responders and planeloads of humanitarian supplies.

In the latest phase of the war, Moscow’s forces have been heavily targeting infrastructure serving civilians, such as water and electricity supply lines, compounding Ukrainians’ suffering as winter approaches.

Open gallery view Firefighters work at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released on Monday. Credit: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/ REUTERS

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday Ukraine should prepare for new Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure because Moscow wanted Ukrainians to spend Christmas and New Year in darkness.

He made his remarks after a series of Russian missile and drone strikes which Ukrainian officials say have left electricity supplies in the Kyiv region at a critically low level, with less than half the capital's power needs being met.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, says attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said 80% of the region was without electricity for a second day after Russian drone attacks on Monday.

Jerusalem’s gift of light and heat came during Hanukkah, also known as the festival of lights.

Open gallery view People walk past power generators during an electricity outage, after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian missile and drone attack in central Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday. Credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/ REUTERS

Dozens gathered in Maidan Independence Square in the capital, Kyiv, at sundown on Sunday, for the lighting of the first candle of what local Jewish leaders say is Europe’s tallest menorah. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko joined ambassadors from Israel, the United States, Japan, Poland, Canada and France in a ceremony organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine. They sang blessings under the flames of the menorah, which towered over the crowd and passing cars in frigid weather.

Rabbi Mayer Stambler, a leader of Ukraine’s Jewish community, drew parallels to the story of Hanukkah, an eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians more than 2,000 years ago. When only enough oil was available to keep the temple candles lit for one day and night, the oil inexplicably burned for eight days and eight nights.

Open gallery view A worker loads a shipment, including generators and heaters, on a train as a part of humanitarian aid for Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic, last week. Credit: DAVID W CERNY/ REUTERS

“We are actually now living through the same situation,” Stambler said, drawing a parallel with the current blackouts in Ukraine that Russian bombardments have caused. “This is a war between darkness and light.”

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, also compared Ukraine’s current struggle to the Hanukkah story, stating that "Those who were outnumbered defeated those who outnumbered them. Light defeated darkness. It will be the same this time."