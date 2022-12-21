The Knesset's Legislative Blitz Proves No One Trusts Netanyahu

The legislative blitz now underway in the Knesset is entirely due to one thing: Benjamin Netanyahu’s greedy coalition partners simply do not believe him – “It’s the only thing I agree with you about,” said Economy Minister Orna Barbivay to MK Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset. Every partner – Ben-Gvir in the National Security Ministry, Bezalel Smotrich in the Defense Ministry, Shas in the Education Ministry – want to guarantee their personal or sectoral interests now and in cash.

So even the Netanyahu–led bloc’s big victory didn’t solve the trust problems plaguing the “lying son of a liar.” Netanyahu, who won a greater and more sweeping victory in the election than even he imagined, managed to become terribly entangled in government coalition negotiations, and began a going out of business sale for Israel to put an end to the whole embarrassing affair.

The dramatic change that hands the far-right control of the police – with all its resources and its monopoly on the use of violence – is passing through an urgent and private legislative process. This private member bill, drafted by someone who is expected to be a minister in the incoming government, has an expedited approval process – and is being discussed in a special committee established for just this purpose.

No less problematic amendments enabling Arye Dery to serve as a minister in spite of his criminal conviction, Smotrich to receive power over West Bank settlements and Shas to appoint a minister on its behalf in the Education Ministry, to obtain a full grip on budgets and to bury once and for all the issue of core studies – are being advanced in the same manner.

These are problematic amendments in themselves, but it is worth examining the processes involved to understand the intentions of this Knesset and the government expected to come out of it. During the vote on the objections to the Basic Law on the Government – the law that includes the changes concerning Dery and Smotrich – the committee chairman, MK Shlomo Karhi of Likud, who insisted on counting the objecting hands, told the MKs of the future opposition “You’re voting like weaklings.”

When future opposition members commented that the simultaneous scheduling of debates in the full Knesset and the committee made things difficult for them, Karhi asked that they look at the screen in the room and see the Knesset plenum to prove to them it was empty. When MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzanu of Yesh Atid, who read out the objection to the law, asked Karhi if he even knew what objection he was bringing for a vote, Karhi said he was talking nonsense and after that even tried to remove him from the committee. “I’ve gone through five Knessets and have never been thrown out,” said Lahav-Hertzanu. “Now it’s a daily thing, sometimes a few times a day. They don’t take us into account. They’ve come to walk all over us.”

When MKs from Yesh Atid protested the ease with which lawmakers were being thrown out of committee discussions, MKs from the coalition in the making responded with contempt. “Do you have a problem? Petition the High Court of Justice.” There has been a change on this front, too: The judicial override law has been transformed from a “plain” attempt to trample the court into a doomsday weapon: On Tuesday, MK Miki Zohar of Likud said that if the opposition delays the Dery Law, the coalition will speed up approval for the court override law.

Nonetheless, there is no need to be too impressed by the tactics of the Likud MKs, who think they own the Knesset. The tension within the party is incredible and the frustration obvious. They see the Kahanists and Haredim ravaging the buffet, leaving them crumbs, and they are being left in the dark.

As is customary, Netanyahu is abusing them – no one in Likud knows what jobs they will receive, if any. Everyone is afraid of being the next target of bullying and mockery. This is the only front on which they respect Netanyahu’s leadership. The recompense, as usual, is especially meager.