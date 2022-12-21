Tense Ties With Netanyahu Along With Riots in Jordan Add to Abdullah’s Woes

Israeli security officials are worriedly watching the latest developments in Jordan. At the moment the stability of the kingdom is not believed to be at risk, but the events of the past week show the difficulty that the royal house and the government in Amman are having with the combination of protests, violence and economic crisis.

These events are happening simultaneously with a tensing of ties between Israel and Jordan in the context of the longtime hostility between King Abdullah II and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected soon to announce the establishment of his new government.

The riots throughout Jordan began last week in protest over rising fuel costs. In the Ma’an district in northern Jordan, which in the past was also the focus of anti-government foment, the deputy commander of the district police was murdered. At the beginning of this week, the police raided the hideout of those suspected of the killing, members of an extreme Islamic group. A few others suspected of belonging to the group were arrested. The riots are still ongoing, although over the past 24 hours their intensity has reportedly waned somewhat.

These are the harshest manifestations of violence since the teacher protests some three years ago, when for months there were major strikes throughout the kingdom. The protests are in fact particularly violent in Bedouin areas, where support for the government is traditionally considered strong. This apparently reflects the severity of the economic crisis. As part of the attempts to disrupt coordination of the protests, the government has suspended use of certain social media apps in the country, including the Chinese app Tiktok.

The protest over the price of fuel comes in the wake of high unemployment and rising costs in general. Jordan is having trouble extricating itself from the economic crisis, despite the extensive aid from the Gulf states. In the past, under such circumstances, King Abdullah, and his father King Hussein before him, would announce cabinet shuffles and sometimes replacement of the prime minister.

Israel is not the only one worried about events on the eastern side of the Jordan River. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas spoke by phone with Abdullah and expressed the PA’s support of the royal house. The Palestinians fear that instability in Jordan will spread to the West Bank. Moreover, they see Abdullah as their key strategic ally in the diplomatic struggle against Israel. According to Israeli sources, Egypt is also tensely watching the events in the Hashemite Kingdom, given certain similarities in the socioeconomic problems plaguing both countries. And yet, at the height of the riots, Jordan yesterday hosted a regional conference of senior officials from a number of neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran, along with representatives of the European Union.

Amman is also very concerned about the future of ties with Israel in light of the recent election results and the right-wing government that is now taking shape. Senior officials in Jordan are perturbed mainly by the possibility that Israel will attempt to change the religious status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, given the dominance of the extreme right in the new coalition. Of particular concern is the intention to appoint MK Itamar Ben-Gvir as minister of national security, who will be responsible for the actions of the police in Jerusalem. Netanyahu has already said on a number of occasions that he intends to closely manage the situation on the Temple Mount to prevent escalation there.

However, as noted, ties between Netanyahu and Abdullah are highly charged. In Jordan there have been complaints for years over Netanyahu’s cold shoulder to the kingdom when he was in power. There were also serious crises, for example, when metal detectors were installed at the Temple Mount gates, and when an Israeli security guard in Amman killed two Jordanian citizens in 2017. Tensions also rose when Netanyahu placed obstacles in the way of supplying extra water that Jordan had requested due to a severe water shortage. Over the years, Netanyahu’s position and that of most senior Israeli security officials have been at odds. The latter consider Jordan a steady and essential partner to Israel’s security, despite the frequent crises between the two countries.

What Netanyahu things about Abdullah today can perhaps be gleaned from an article published last week by Netanyahu’s favorite American think tank, the Washington D.C.-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. The article, by the foundation’s vice president, Jonathan Schanzer, criticizes the conduct of Amman toward Jerusalem: “King Hussein was willing to test the boundaries of the contract between sovereign and subjects, particularly as it related to Israel. Under Abdullah, this is increasingly not the case. If anything, Abdullah appears to want to validate the concerns of the Palestinians living in Jordan. He may be trying to placate the country’s Islamist, Palestinian, and other opposition groups as well after a decade of political and economic challenges. This could come at a cost.”

Open gallery view Jordanian security personnel carry the coffin of senior police officer who was killed in riots on Thursday night according to authorities, in Jerash, Jordan. Credit: JEHAD SHELBAK/ REUTERS

According to Schanzer, “Jordan should not be counted among the Iranian axis that actively calls for Israel’s destruction (Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon). However, Jordan today does not fit within the bloc of pragmatic states, such as the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, and even Saudi Arabia. Instead, it appears to have found its place among the nonaligned states of the Arab world (for example, Algeria and Kuwait). These are states that advocate stridently for the Palestinian cause and reject normalization. But there is one difference between Jordan and the other states that fit this description: The others do not urgently require sustained assistance from America, Israel, or the Gulf states. This should give the Hashemite Kingdom pause.”

There is, of course, another difference: Jordan has been the signatory to a peace treaty with Israel for 28 years and it assists Israel’s security in a variety of ways, particularly keeping the security threat – both from Iran and the Islamic State – far from Israel’s borders. Presumably Schanzer’s statements are read with some trepidation in Amman. In the background is a suspicion that the Jordanians have never quite been able to get out of their minds: that Netanyahu, like others on the right, has not entirely abandoned the idea that “Jordan is Palestine,” which had major traction in Likud at least until the 1990s.