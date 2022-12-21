Soldiers Stormed West Bank Yeshiva Without Informing Staff It Was a Drill

Golani troops and the settlement of Kiryat Arba’s local emergency response team stormed a high school yeshiva with drawn weapons during school hours last week, without the settlement’s security division coordinating the exercise with the school in advance.

Soldiers stormed classrooms and meeting rooms, which were full of students, in the Kiryat Arba yeshiva with their rifles loaded, and pointed weapons at students and staff. The incident occurred at 8:05 P.M. last Wednesday.

The students and staff were informed that this was a training exercise only after the soldiers had been on site for several minutes.

“Such an event could have ended in gunfire from both sides or an accidental discharge, causing a massive disaster,” a security source told Haaretz.

Golani soldiers stationed in the Hebron district, along with members of Hebron’s own emergency security response team, led by security department head Moshe Bottavia, stormed the school as part of an exercise simulating a terrorist infiltration.

None of the yeshiva’s management had been aware of the exercise, which caused panic among students and teachers. Some staff members, many of whom have gun licenses, believed the incident was a real terrorist infiltration, and some drew their personal weapons in response.

The exercise had been underway for several minutes before the Kiryat Arba local authority announced to residents that a security exercise was taking place in the neighborhood where the school is located. In the meanwhile, harsh words were exchanged between the soldiers participating in the exercise and the staff members at the school, who realized only after the municipal announcement that it was a drill.

An Israel Defense Forces source told Haaretz that the Kiryat Arba security division initiated and planned the training, and was the body that should have coordinated with the yeshiva.

Following the incident, the yeshiva’s faculty held conversations with the students to process the event, which “can cause severe trauma to the students,” according to one security official.

Following the incident, the Education Ministry issued a circular to administrators of educational institutions prohibiting similar exercises on their premises. “There is no hosting/training/exercise of security forces other than for educational purposes on the premises of educational institutions, high potential for discharges from guns!” the document states. In cases where the army requests to hold a specific exercise in an educational institution, it reads, such as hostage situation drills, they must make sure that the exercise is approved by an officer of at least the rank of major general and by the local authority’s security officer. The administrators were also instructed to ensure that the school be empty of students during the exercise.

Kiryat Arba’s local council refused Haaretz’s request for comment.

In response, an IDF spokesperson stated that “an exercise initiated by the security forces in Kiryat Arba took place on December 14, in which an IDF force on operational duty in the sector took part. We emphasize that all the weapons were not capable of firing, and that safety measures, such as inserting firearm blocks into weapons and briefing soldiers on safety, were taken.”