Settlers Plan Event at Amona Despite Ban

Settlers plan to violate a military order barring civilians from the former unauthorized West Bank outpost of Amona with a tree-planting event at the site on Thursday.

The order has been in place since 2017, when the residents of Amona were evicted.

The military said the event was not coordinated with or approved by it. When Yesh Din, an organization providing legal representation to the Palestinian owners of the land on which the outpost was built, asked the military to prevent the event from taking place, it was told to talk to the police.

Invitations to the tree-planting and a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the site were sent out by Nachala, the organization that set up the unauthorized outpost of Evyatar. The invitation said the candle-lighting would take place at the Amona synagogue, suggesting plans to restore the outpost.

The order issued after Amona was dismantled specifically forbids both planting and building there, as well as any entry by Israelis without the military’s permission.

Amona was built in the 1990's on privately owned Palestinian land. Following its evacuation, both Palestinians and Israeli civilians were barred from entering it, but two years ago the Palestinian owners were officially allowed to return. Despite this, the owners say they are afraid of accessing the land for fear of being attacked by settlers, and because the road leading to it is blocked. In July, they submitted an official request to the military for permission to access the land, but five months later, they still hadn’t received an answer.

Settlers, by contrast, have held numerous events at the site despite the order barring them from it. They have also continued agriculture on the land and have made several attempts to reestablish the outpost.

Attorney Shlomy Zachary of Yesh Din wrote the military’s legal adviser for the West Bank to demand that it prevent Nachala’s event from taking place. “Preventing such actions is the least you can and should do under the rules of international humanitarian law to keep the peace in occupied territory and protect private property,” he wrote.

The military said in a statement that that the country’s security services are deployed based on assessments for the purpose of maintaining security, upholding the law and keeping the peace, “and the same is true for the incident in question.”