Netanyahu’s Last-minute Antics Foreshadow the Ticking Bombs to Come

The haphazard way Benjamin Netanyahu has entered the final stretch of his race to return to the Prime Minister’s Office – informing the president with 20 minutes left before the deadline that he has formed a government – is symptomatic of the entire seven-week process of coalition building.

Netanyahu ran a nearly flawless election campaign, finally winning the result it took him five elections to reach. Finally he had his majority – and a cohesive one – of like-minded right-wing and religious parties.

They stuck together through 16 months in the opposition; surely bringing them together in a coalition would be the easy part. His aides blithely predicted that the new government would be sworn in within two weeks. Now it looks that it may take over two months, with the inauguration expected on January 2 – once again at the last possible moment.

The first flush of victory faded long ago, replaced by a bitter feeling both among the parties – after fierce and often acrimonious negotiations – and within Likud itself. On November 1, senior lawmakers rejoiced at their return to power, but now many are still uncertain which cabinet posts they'll receive, if any. They’re used to Netanyahu leaving them in the dark until the very end, after his coalition partners have had their share, but it has never taken this long.

No one has any doubt that the government will ultimately be sworn in; the parties don't have an alternative. There are no other potential partners and none of the party leaders wants to be blamed for foiling a full-on right-wing government.

But it will go down to the wire nevertheless because some matters won’t be resolved until the last moment. And as things stand, these issues may have to wait until after the inauguration, ticking bombs that could blow up on the uneasy coalition.

Open gallery view Netanyahu speaking with Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich in the Knesset on Tuesday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

On the eve of any government’s assumption of power, it’s hard to predict which rock it will founder on. The worst coalition crises are often the ones that come out of nowhere, but six key issues are unlikely to be agreed on by the time the new prime minister and his cabinet take their seats on the front bench. And each of these issues has the potential to derail the sixth Netanyahu government.

The most burning is the demand by the ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, parties United Torah Judaism and Shas that the bill exempting yeshiva students from military service be passed to their satisfaction. There would be no quotas of draftees or sanctions against young Haredi men who refuse to enlist.

A law in this form is almost certain to be ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, so the incoming coalition parties need a stratagem to overcome this obstacle. Until a few days ago, that was going to be the “override clause” allowing the Knesset to countermand Supreme Court rulings. But Netanyahu is reluctant to take on the judiciary at this point.

The Haredi parties have come up with another idea. Instead of an override, why not pass a new quasi-constitutional Basic Law establishing special status for Torah scholars? In this way, United Torah Judaism and Shas hope that the equality argument can be circumvented. Netanyahu is open to this idea, especially because it will take more time but not delay the government’s inauguration.

Open gallery view Netanyahu and his right-hand man from Likud, Yariv Levin, in the Knesset last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

But there’s another problem. The Haredim may not care about the “override clause” if they can get their exemptions without it, but for Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, the clause is a key element of an ambitious plan to eviscerate the Supreme Court. For that outfit it’s an article of faith that the Knesset be able to steamroller the court. Even if the Haredim no longer demand this, Religious Zionism will.

The members of the wider Religious Zionism alliance seek other powers as well. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the prospective national security minister, isn’t satisfied with the new bill that ostensibly will let him dictate policy to the police. He wants assurances in writing from Netanyahu that once in office he’ll be allowed to use this authority as he sees fit.

This is one of the issues holding up the coalition agreement between Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party and Netanyahu's Likud. (This is the policy agreement, not the agreement on ministries that the party will control; this was signed three weeks ago.)

Smotrich is still waiting for clarifications on his powers as “minister in the defense ministry” over the Civil Administration in the West Bank. In both cases, Netanyahu, as usual, wants matters to remain vague so he can step in when necessary to defuse ticking bombs.

Then there’s the other cardinal issue for United Torah Judaism: the funding of Haredi schools that don’t teach core-curriculum subjects like math, science and English. Moshe Gafni, the party’s co-leader, is now demanding that these schools receive funding equal to that of state schools. Netanyahu is prepared to increase their funding but is loath to go all the way.

Another issue still unresolved is the demand by all of Likud’s potential partners that the “grandchild clause” be removed from the Law of Return, decreasing the number of people with the right to move to Israel. Netanyahu has been taken aback by Diaspora leaders' angry backlash to this demand, and people in Likud have warned him that a change here would lose the party a major chunk of Russian-speaking voters in the next election. He has tried to convince his partners to consign the issue to a committee, but they won’t be bought off so easily.

Then there’s the matter of the ambitions of senior members of his own party. The new cabinet is expected to be the most bloated in Israeli history, with as many as 20 Likud ministers, but that still means a dozen lawmakers will be left out, and many of those who make it to the front bench will have to suffice with fabricated ministries, stripped of any real powers by their rapacious partners who have already received bulging portfolios.

There will be a long list of frustrated Likud ministers and lawmakers, and no, they won’t vote against the government on its inauguration. They'll wait for an opportunity in the not too distant future to punish the prime minister.