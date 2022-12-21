Netanyahu Expected to Announce He Has Formed a Coalition

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to announce Wednesday, that he has successfully formed a new coalition. Netanyahu could also ask the president for a four-day extension, but he reportedly does not want to do so, since such a request would not give him enough time before the Knesset is obliged by law to hold its vote of confidence in the new government.

According to the Basic Law on the Government, the cabinet must be sworn in no more than seven days after an MK has informed the Knesset that he or she has successfully formed a coalition. However, because of the Hanukkah holiday, the Knesset is not expected to meet on Wednesday, and will convene again only on the following Monday, December 26. At that time, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin is expected to inform the Knesset that Netanyahu has been able to form a coalition, and the seven-day countdown will start. This means that the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet will take place no later than Monday, January 2.

However, Netanyahu and Levin would like to try to hold the swearing-in ceremony before the deadline. Sources close to the two men say that Wednesday or Thursday of next week, December 27 or 28, is a likely date.

Whether the event takes place this week or next week is not considered very important, because Likud believes the coalition laws will all be passed by Wednesday of next week. The goal of moving up the date before the deadline is symbolic, so as not to wait until the new year for the swearing-in ceremony.

On Monday, the Knesset is expected to vote on the final version of the so-called “Dery bill.” This bill is an amendment to the Basic Law on the Government, which would bar a person from being appointed a minister only if that individual has served an actual prison sentence. That would enable Dery to become a minister since he was given a suspended sentence following a plea deal for tax offenses in January 2022. Without that amendment, his appointment would be prohibited.

During special committee meetings to be held in the next few days, Netanyahu and Dery will have to decide whether they intend to promote an expanded version of the bill, by which the High Court of Justice would not be able to strike down Dery’s appointment on the grounds that it is unreasonable. Dery discussed the matter with Netanyahu and asked him to restrict the High Court’s ability to cite reasonability with regard to appointments of elected officials. Netanyahu opted to decide on the matter after the law passed its preliminary vote, which it did on Tuesday.

Open gallery view Netanyahu and Dery at the Knesset. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi

Immediately following the vote on the final version of the amendment, discussion is to begin on the so-called “Ben-Gvir bill,” an amendment to the Police Ordinance subordinating the police chief to the far-right National Security Minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir. After that, all the other bills on which the partners in the future coalition conditioned their agreement are due to be legislated.

If there are no delays, there seems to be nothing preventing the government from being sworn in on Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Meanwhile the coalition agreement is almost ready. However, three controversial and significant issues have yet to be resolved.

Netanyahu and the ultra-Orthodox parties have not yet reached an agreement on the military draft bill. That bill will be brought for a vote around the time the 2023 budget is passed, at which point they will renew attempts to reach an agreement.

The second outstanding issue is a proposed change in a clause in the Law of Return according to which grandchildren of Jews would no longer automatically be considered Jews. Netanyahu agreed to establish a committee to discuss the issue, despite opposition to the proposed change.

Open gallery view Religious Zionism leader Bezael Smotich. Plans to try to cancel the "grandchild clause" in the Law of Return. Credit: Yaakov Saar, GPO / Ohad Zwigenberg

The third and most important issue is the proposed overhaul of Israel’s judicial system. This clause in the coalition agreement states that: the coalition “will examine corrections to recent harm done to the principles of the separation of powers. An override clause will be legislated.” The wording of the clause has been intentionally left vague because agreement has yet to be reached on the precise changes in the laws. In addition, Netanyahu wants to avoid criticism of these moves before they reach a more advanced stage.