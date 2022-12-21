The chair of the United Torah Judaism party and presumed future housing minister, MK Yitzchak Goldknopf, is registered as the owner of an apartment in Jerusalem that was divided into five apartments during his ownership period, without the required permit and without the municipality taking any action against him.

According to Israel Land Authority records, Goldknopf is the owner of an apartment on Avraham Talmudi Street in the city’s Bukharim neighborhood. It is a 135-square-meter (1,453 square foot) unit in a standard three-story apartment building erected about 10 years ago. In 2013, Goldknopf bought the apartment from the builder for 2.6 million shekels (about $725,000). It is a duplex apartment with an attic. In the city’s arnona property tax records, the unit is registered to his wife, Rivka Goldknopf, and the couple stay current with payments.

It is obvious from a visit to the property that the unit has been subdivided into five apartments. The original door of the apartment is still in place, and behind it are two apartments on that floor, another two on the floor above it and a small apartment in the attic. Each door has a sign with a different last name. From knocking on the doors we learned that the apartments are occupied by young Haredi families.

Associates of the Goldknopfs say they don’t own the apartment and did not split it. They say that the couple moved out in March 2021, and now lives in a large apartment in Jerusalem Estates at Schneller Compound, near the study hall of the Ger Hasidic dynasty, to which Goldknopf belongs.

The unauthorized subdivision of an apartment is a violation of building laws, because it burdens the infrastructure of the building and the street with more residents than they were designed for, while housing the tenants in apartments that don’t necessarily have the infrastructure and the space required for reasonable habitation.

In some cases, local government will grant permission for a division applied for in advance, if the appropriate conditions are met. But even if Goldknopf had applied for such a permit he presumably would not have been allowed to carry out such a dramatic division.

According to guidelines for splitting apartments issued by the city in 2017, the resulting units must be at least 33 square meters, the number of additional apartments created as a result of the division cannot exceed 30 percent of the total number of original apartments in the building, and the applicants must submit a professional opinion showing that the area’s public institutions can handle the increase in the number of residents. In any event, no such request was submitted.

The file for the building in the municipal engineering department shows enforcement actions for the structure, but not against Goldknopf and his apartment-splitting.

Goldknopf is a first-time Knesset member. His “secret” is that he has the complete trust of the admor of Gur, the sect’s rabbinic leader. Unlike his predecessor, Yaakov Litzman, who is known for his ascetic lifestyle having lived in a 57-square-meter apartment his entire life, Goldknopf lives in a handsome apartment in a luxury development and also owns a second apartment in Jerusalem, on Malakhi Street.

In response to reports according to which he was the second-richest lawmaker in Israel, after Nir Barkat, Goldknopf told the TV show “Hatzinor” that he wouldn’t reply “to every ‘shtinker’ who goes and plotzes something.”

In response to an initial request for comment from Haaretz, Goldknopf replied: “Contrary to what was claimed, the property was not registered in [the Israel Land Registry] in Rabbi Goldknopf’s name. A warning note was registered in his favor regarding his rights in the property, which were transferred and reported in accordance with the law. The warning note has not yet been deleted for technical and registration-related reasons. It is reasonable to assume that you have erred, and the attempt to attach the label of building offender to Rabbi Goldknopf, as you wrote in your question, when the property is not under his ownership is forced, self-righteous and annoying.” Goldknopf’s associates were unable to provide written proof that he transferred ownership of the apartment and that he was not the one who carried out the subdivision.

After another appeal to Goldknopf for a response, he replied with a warning letter prior to taking legal action, from his lawyers, which read: “Contrary to your claim, the apartment … is not owned by our client. [He] lived in the apartment until March 2021 [only] … and transferred his rights in it long ago, shortly after vacating it. … Lest there be any doubt, the transfer of ownership was duly reported to the tax authorities. As for the property tax, this is a standing payment order that continued for decades, and which continued inadvertently even after the rights were transferred. Our client thanks you for drawing his attention to this matter. It should be emphasized that during all the times the apartment was under the control of Rabbi Goldknopf there was no division in it. If a split was made in the apartment, then it was made afterward, without any connection to our client. It should be noted that the registration in the complex in which the apartment is located was not organized, to say the least, and it is possible that as a result you believed there were factual errors. The complex is in the process of regularizing the registration, which will reflect the true status of the rights.”