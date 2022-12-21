Haaretz - back to home page
Israel Refuses to Hand Over Body of Palestinian Who Died in Prison

Israel's defense minister said the decision to hold on to the body of Nasser Abu Hamid was made in accordance with the cabinet's policy of holding bodies for future prisoner negotiations with Palestinians

People gather with photos of Palestinian Nasser Abu Hamid for a protest outside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission headquarters in Gaza City on Tuesday.
People gather with photos of Palestinian Nasser Abu Hamid for a protest outside the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) mission headquarters in Gaza City on Tuesday.Credit: MAHMUD HAMS - AFP
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided not to return to the Palestinians the body of security prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Battalions, who died of cancer on Tuesday at Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.

In his statement on Wednesday morning, Gantz rejected the Palestinian claims of any Israeli involvement in Abu Hamid's death. According to Gantz, the decision not to return the body was made on the recommendation of the security officials and "in accordance with the cabinet's decision on the matter of holding bodies for the purpose of repatriating Israeli captives and the missing."

On Tuesday, the Palestinians announced a general strike in the West Bank, and called for mourning processions following Abu Hamid's death. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Administration sent out a statement mourning Abu Hamid’s death, and accused Israel of medical negligence, while security prisoners in Israeli prisons also declared a hunger strike. The Israel Prison Services were put on high alert for prison riots.

Thousands of Palestinians across the West Bank marched in commemoration of Abu Hamid. Gunshots were fired in the air from masked militants during one procession in Ramallah, according to a report. Shops and businesses were also closed.

Additional mourning rallies were held in Nablus, Hebron and the Gaza Strip. The Secretary General of the PLO Executive Committee, Hussein al-Sheikh, called on the "occupation authorities to hand over the body of the martyred prisoner to his family so that they can pay him their last respects."

Following Abu Hamid’s death, Hussein al-Sheikh – the Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the PLO – called on Israel to release his body. “We demand that the occupation authorities hand over the body of the prisoner martyr,” al-Sheikh tweeted.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh issued a mourning statement as well, and called on the Red Cross and international human rights organizations to work with the Israeli government to free sick Palestinian security prisoners.

Abu Hamid is considered a close confidant of Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Fatah leader, and was convicted based on his admitting responsibility for attacks in which seven Israelis were murdered, on 12 charges of attempted murder as well as conspiracy to murder and activity in a terrorist organization. Israeli judges wrote in Abu Hamid’s sentencing that the seven life sentences were imposed “for each and every soul” he murdered.

