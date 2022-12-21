Bedouin Man Shot and Killed in Southern Israel, Brother and Uncle Arrested

A 25-year-old man was shot dead and his 23-year-old friend was severely wounded in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Bedouin city of Rahat in southern Israel.

Police have arrested the deceased man's 22-year-old brother and his uncle. Both are suspected of being involved in the murder. The fatal incident is the second murder in an Arab town within a day, and marks the 101st murder victim in Israel's Arab community this year.

The victim, Amir Sami el-Ziadna, was shot in a house in neighborhood five in the city, next to his friend. The two were transported to the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva where el-Ziadna was pronounced dead.

Open gallery view The victim Amir Sami el-Ziadna. Credit: Courtesy of family

The victim and his brother had been at odds recently and their family contacted the police two weeks ago following a violent altercation between the two.

The murdered man's father, Sami Ziadna, died in 2015 of a heart attack following an incident that involved a police car entering a bedouin cemetery during the funeral of a young man who had been shot by police officers. The police car was attacked and sprayed tear gas at those present.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Fares Haib and is two-year-old son were shot dead in Nazareth. The police opened an investigation into the shooting and have arrested two suspects.

Haib was transferred to Haemek Hospital in Afula in critical condition before being declared dead. His son was found in serious condition and transferred to the English Hospital in Nazareth to be treated, but succumbed to his injuries.

Fares was known to police for engaging in extortion and was considered to be a member of the Hariri crime family. The police suspect the murders were revenge for a killing last week that left one man dead and another injured, and connected to a conflict involving the Hariri family's criminal organization.