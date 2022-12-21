Haaretz - back to home page
LOG IN

Tense Ties With Netanyahu Along With Riots in Jordan Add to Abdullah’s Woes

Israel is worriedly watching the riots in Jordan and the Palestinian Authority fears that they will spread to the West Bank. Amman is perturbed by the possibility that the new right-wing government will change the status quo on the Temple Mount

Israeli security officials are worriedly watching the latest developments in Jordan. At the moment the stability of the kingdom is not believed to be at risk, but the events of the past week show the difficulty that the royal house and the government in Amman are having with the combination of protests, violence and economic crisis.

