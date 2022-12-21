Netanyahu Expected to Announce He Has Formed a Coalition
Sources say Netanyahu and Likud hope to hold the swearing-in ceremony for the new government on Wednesday or Thursday of next week, December 27 or 28
Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to announce Wednesday, that he has successfully formed a new coalition. Netanyahu could also ask the president for a four-day extension, but he reportedly does not want to do so, since such a request would not give him enough time before the Knesset is obliged by law to hold its vote of confidence in the new government.
