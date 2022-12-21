'Has Bibi Silenced Anyone? If Someone Tries to Hurt Haaretz, I’ll Be Among the Protesters'

When Israel’s political power shift happened in 1977 – after right-wing party Likud, headed by Menachem Begin, managed to become the ruling party for the first time ever – journalist Yaakov Ahimeir looked around him, convinced that his colleagues in the Broadcasting Service were in mourning. “I was never part of the in-group,” he says. “I always worked in an environment that did not align with the opinions I supported.”

Throughout his long career, Ahimeir was known for being nonpartisan, remaining above politics and keeping his personal opinions to himself. Now that he’s 84 and can express his opinions more freely than ever, he has no intention of hiding his happiness over the fact that Likud, nowadays led by Benjamin Netanyahu, has done it again.

“When I was a political correspondent, I covered the dramatic realignment in 1977, and I think the situation is similar now, since what was on the ballot was ‘Netanyahu or not Netanyahu.’ It’s also a realignment because of the intensity of the propaganda and the hatred that’s been expressed in recent months. There is a lot of talk about incitement, and I no longer know what the difference is between criticizing a rival and incitement.”

Do you attribute this to both sides of the political spectrum?

“I attribute it mainly to the left, which wanted to expel the right outside the consensus, to exclude and ostracize it.”

Open gallery view Yaakov Ahimeir, left, and Daniel Peer present the Israeli news on Channel 1, in 1980. Credit: Hanania Herman / GPO

When Ahimeir talks about propaganda, he directs his criticism at journalists just as much as politicians. “We witnessed an anti-journalistic phenomenon, in my view, in the frightening predictions that appeared in newspapers before the election, warning that the country might be destroyed. Perhaps the press should do some soul-searching and tell itself: ‘Hold on! If during all those months of our propaganda Netanyahu’s popularity did not decline, perhaps we should be more cautious, and maybe we’re not that influential?’”

Our first conversation took place a week after the election results came in, in the living room of his house in Ramat Aviv, where he lives with his wife, author Ora Ahimeir.

'Incidentally, in contrast to people saying that [Netanyahu] is a dictator – in what way is he a dictator? Has he hurt Haaretz? Has he silenced anyone?'

To show what he means, he quotes from an article by columnist Sima Kadmon from Yedioth Ahronoth: “This is what it will look like. We’ll have a nightmarish government of extortion, headed by a man who can’t say no to any of his partners. A nightmare in which Smotrich is a senior cabinet member, sitting around the cabinet table with Ben-Gvir, Amsalem, Dery, Gafni and Goldknopf… if Netanyahu gets 61 Knesset seats, that’s the government we’ll have, and this should also scare anyone who is on the right but does not agree with extremism, messianism and racism.”

You don’t agree with that?

“The role of the press is not to make predictions in an extreme, one-sided fashion. Forgive me, but I’ve been a journalist for decades; I’ve covered political and diplomatic issues, here and overseas. I don’t use that style of talking. The media’s job is to report, to analyze and interpret. With regard to the future, it should give assessments only in a very moderate fashion.”

A month later, we spoke again, and Ahimeir emphasized that he would not retract his criticism of the “doomsday forecasts.” He is not kept awake at night by the appointment and unprecedented authority being given to far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, designated national security minister.

Open gallery view Yaakov Ahimeir, right, interviews Daniel Barenboim for the BBC's daily Hebrew broadcastings, in 1967. Credit: BBC

“Since his serious and racist remarks, he has publicly announced the change in his thinking, and that he is no longer a disciple of Meir Kahane.”

And that convinces you? His close associates are made up of extremists, and not long ago the current police commissioner accused him of being directly responsible for igniting riots in May 2021, during Operation Guardian of the Walls in Gaza.

“Everything will be put to the test, and reality will speak for itself. I remember the Ben-Gvir of the past – not that I ever shared his opinions – and I know that what I’m saying will evoke criticism and attacks directed at me, but all I can do is express what I feel. I’m not the prime minister, and it looks like I’ll never be one.”

'I received a message that the rabbi of migrants from Aleppo living in New York, Abraham Hecht, had said that Rabin was ‘worthy of death.’ I immediately flew to New York and interviewed him at his home.'

The figure Ahimeir can’t manage to praise is Noam Chairman Avi Maoz. “Regarding Avi Maoz, no one checked who this person is, what he’s done, what his opinions are, and they didn’t correctly assess what his demands would be before joining the coalition,” he says.

He’s still only the 64th vote. He can be dispensed with without giving him any authority over education. Isn’t it a bit naïve to think that this was only a “blunder?”

“If Netanyahu retracts [his promises to Maoz], everyone will again say that he always breaks his promises, and it won’t look good. My view is that if he’s signed an agreement, he has to abide by it. If in half a year it appears that this was a bad thing, he’ll have reason to say that he can’t take it anymore.”

Open gallery view Ahimeir at home in Tel Aviv. 'I respected and liked Rabin, even though I didn’t vote for him, because of his integrity and directness.' Credit: Hadas Parush

In Ahimeir’s view, Netanyahu appears like a victim of circumstances (which we will go into later on) that are forcing him to make decisions that are not ideal. “I believe the prime minister-designate is not satisfied with the appointments he had to make, and that he’s trapped in the promises he made,” he says. “He doesn’t like the opinions voiced in the past by Itamar Ben-Gvir and others. He lived in the U.S. for many years and knows American culture, the foundations of democracy, and so on. I’m positive, positive that he’s not happy with all of the appointments he’s making now.”

In any case, Ahimeir believes the Israeli public is eager to protest against Netanyahu’s moves. “Despite calls by Yesh Atid, headed by Prime Minister Lapid, mass protests did not take place [over the previous weekend]. I want to touch on a strange phenomenon that I don’t understand. How can Lapid call for demonstrations against a government that hasn’t been formed yet? After all, a prime minister’s role is to create some sense of national unity, not fostering disputes and ruptures, tearing things down.”

'Maybe I’m not a great talent, but I read and stay active, even though I’m retired. Don’t dismiss the capabilities of older people.'

How is this different from Netanyahu’s approach to demonstrations over the formation of the last government and in the past? Where does the problem lie?

“I’m all for demonstrations. That’s one of the foundations of democracy. It’s something spontaneous, political, coming from the wider public, citizens.”

‘Rabin wasn’t on the left!’

Ahmeir, who has worked in public broadcasting for 53 years and won the 2012 Israel Prize in communications. He’s not looking for anyone’s approval. Speaking with him, he is meticulous in noting that he was never discriminated against over his personal opinions. On the contrary: he was promoted and assumed prominent positions, including the posts of anchor and editor of a weekend foreign news magazine; the political and parliamentary correspondent of Channel 1 and its correspondent in Washington; and the anchor of the channel’s main nightly news edition, Mabat.

Ahimeir is remembered, for example, as the correspondent sent to interview Yitzhak Rabin after he resigned as prime minister in 1977 over the holding of an illegal U.S. bank account overseas. His relationship with Rabin over the years was warm, starting in Washington, where Ahimeir covered Rabin as Israel’s ambassador to the U.S.

“I respected and liked Rabin, even though I didn’t vote for him, because of his integrity and directness,” he says. “I knew him as someone who saw the good of the state as the paramount issue.”

Open gallery view A studio at KAN11, Israel's public broadcasting company. Credit: Yossi Iloni

That’s a bit surprising to hear; after all, he was on the left.

“He wasn’t on the left, Rabin was not on the left!”

Why not? Already in the ‘70s, he had a clear opinion about the settlements.

“I believe that today he would not vote for the Labor Party, since it has increasingly veered left. In a certain period, he spoke very harshly against the Palestinians, without beating around the bush. Many people didn’t like his honesty.”

At a national ceremony commemorating Rabin, which took place after the election results came in, designated senior cabinet member Bezlal Smotrich floated a conspiracy theory popular in far-right circles according to which the Shin Bet encouraged Rabin’s assassination. He received support from some media personalities, Channel 12’s Amit Segal, who tweeted that Smotrich had not voiced any conspiracy theory. “What can I say, I don’t agree with that,” says Ahimeir. “I don’t automatically endorse everything said by people on the right.”

He witnessed first-hand the intensity of the incitement against Rabin before his assassination. “In October 1995” – the month before Rabin was murdered – “I was on my second posting in Washington, and I received a message that the rabbi of migrants from Aleppo living in New York, Abraham Hecht, had said that Rabin was ‘worthy of death.’ I immediately flew to New York and interviewed him at his home, and he did indeed say that: that according to Maimonides, anyone who cedes a part of the Land of Israel is worthy of death. When I left, I thought that I couldn’t send such material back to Israel, since it constituted incitement and a call for murder.”

It was a complex decision that Ahimeir still reflects on. “Some people would say that had this been broadcast, it would have been a warning that Rabin was at risk of being killed,” he says. “But let’s imagine that it was broadcast and soon thereafter Rabin would have been assassinated – people would have blamed me for broadcasting a call for his murder.”

Open gallery view Yaakov Achimeir presents his last show of the daily radio program 'Yesh Im Mi Ledaber' ('There's someone to talk to') in 1994. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

A tinge of disappointment

Ahimeir describes Netanyahu as someone hounded throughout his entire rule by segments of the press. “They saw him as a devil or something like that,” he says. “Not only him, but his wife as well. His son, too – where the tone should have been lowered.”

I discovered that you have a stock answer to the question, ‘If you could ask Netanyahu any question, what would it be?’ Do you remember it?

He laughs. “What happened to you, honorable prime minister?”

When you say that, I can sense a tinge of disappointment with him.

“Yes, there are aspects of his career that are... disappointing. Displays of hedonism. But I weigh that against his capabilities, and from a political perspective, I don’t think we’ve had a prime minister like him. I read his new autobiography, and the biography written by journalist and commentator Mazal Mualem, and especially after reading Mualem I sometimes think that he is not as extreme as he is depicted. I don’t want to prophesize, but I’ll say with caution that I feel like he would be willing to reach some arrangement with the Palestinians.” (Mualem reached other conclusions, based on her book, in an interview with Haaretz.)

Why did you tell Mualem a year ago, on the Knesset TV channel, that you would advise Netanyahu to retire from politics?

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu in December. 'I’m all for demonstrations. That’s one of the foundations of democracy. It’s something spontaneous, political, coming from the wider public, citizens.' Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“I advised him to retire? I don’t remember such a thing.”

You answered her question about it affirmatively. Do you no longer feel that way?

Ahimeir is quiet, thinking for a few seconds. “Are there any newspaper editors who don’t call prime ministers, who don’t get scoops in exchange for something? A photo, some video? Furthermore, some people are asking, ‘are you really putting the prime minister on trial for – what are they calling it? Champagne and takeout?”

You are probably more well-versed than that about the indictments.

“I’m not that well-versed. I hear the reports. I don’t know if what they refer to as bribery is bribery or not. I tell my friends in the media: ‘You, some of you, held a summary court-martial for him .’ I was also told this by law professor and Israel Prize laureate Ruth Gavison. Netanyahu has already been convicted by the media. I’m waiting for the court verdict.”

And if you discover that Netanyahu is working to end his trial?

“I’m against such a move. Incidentally, in contrast to people saying that he is a dictator – in what way is he a dictator? Has he hurt Haaretz? Has he silenced anyone? Israel has a free press. If, God forbid, someone tries to hurt Haaretz or any other newspaper, I’ll be among the protesters against it.”

‘I was deceived’

Those who follow Ahimeir on Twitter know to what extent he sometimes draws fire. “When I express a political opinion, I know ahead of time that within an hour a trail of invective will begin, directed at me and my family, at my late father, and so on. It’s unpleasant, but it doesn’t prevent me from expressing my opinion.”

Seven years ago, he made comments on Facebook about LGBTQ public figures (such as his then-colleague Keren Neubach and lawmaker Itzik Shmuli) coming out of the closet. He still stands behind those comments. “I criticized not their private behavior, but all this public posing, all of the publicity. OK, fine, you’ve come out of the closet? Come out of the closet. What do you want from me?

Open gallery view Seven years ago, Ahimeir made comments on Facebook about LGBTQ public figures, such as his then-colleague Keren Neubach (pictured, right) and lawmaker Itzik Shmuli, coming out of the closet. Credit: Tomer Applebaum

Following Menachem Begin, who famously stated that “you don’t ask a gentleman where he’s spent the night” (he was returning from a secret visit to Jordan), Ahimeir is also uninterested in in asking people about such topics, illustrating this with a fight in 1993 over an interview after Netanyahu, then running to lead Likud, publicly said that someone was blackmailing him with video proof of an extramarital affair. As a presenter of the “Mabat” evening news program, Ahimeir refused to obey the head of the news division, Rafik Halabi, who had instructed him to ask Netanyahu on air whether he had had an affair.

But there is a difference. You know the history of the LGBTQ community’s struggles, the discrimination, the hiding.

“I say that my house is my castle, that’s it. I’m against hurting that community, and everyone can do whatever they want to.”

The legendary foreign news magazine he edited and presented every week for 23 years, “Ro’im Olam,” was canceled by the Kan public broadcaster in February 2020. Ahimeir quotes the justifications he got for this, which referenced “over-reporting” of foreign news at the public broadcaster. He didn’t hide his disappointment.

Some journalists felt Ahimeir had hinted that his political positions, which were never expressed on air, had to do with the decision. He rules that out in this interview: “I don’t think it had a political connection.” But he reveals that he’s still affected by it. “They gave me no reason,” he says. “Was I not doing my work well? Was I not talented enough? It wasn’t a personal matter; it was a kind of rude management style. If they wanted to get rid of me, they should have issued a letter, saying they thanked me for my service and were terminating me. I wanted a document, not a gold watch. This was all against promises made by the corporation’s management, who had told me there was a budget for the program. I was deceived.”

What did you think when Netanyahu tweeted that you’d been fired for political reasons?

“Netanyahu phoned me and told me it was political. I told people who asked me, maybe him too, that I simply had no proof of that. At first, the broadcasting corporation would sometimes let me present the morning radio news, and then they stopped.”

You left Netanyahu with some doubt.

“No. My conviction sometimes grows that it was political after all.”

Open gallery view Yaakov Achimeir: 'Politicians don’t like the media that much. Their lives are more comfortable without it.' Credit: Hadas Parush

The Kan 11 channel said in response to a request for comment that “in contrast to the claims being made, Yaakov Ahimeir was not fired from the broadcaster. He was offered a job as commentator at the TV news division, on radio and online, including a spot on the Friday night news magazine show’s panel. He refused all these offers. His foreign news program was taken off the air because the coverage of foreign news was expanded to programs broadcast on a daily basis, in the ‘Haolam Hayom’ program.”

Ahimeir still thinks that the older broadcasting authority should have remained intact instead of the creation of the broadcasting corporation. “I was very sorry that they dismantled the old authority,” he says. “It could have been extensively changed and its problems fixed.”

Do you have an opinion on their current content?

“I don’t want to talk about the broadcaster.”

Do you see it having any impact on the quality and reputation of public broadcasting?

“I’ll tell you a secret, even though this is being recorded. Channel 14’s exit poll for the most recent election results got higher ratings than Channel 11’s did. Can you imagine?”

Did that make you happy?

“No, there is no schadenfreude. It just attests to the situation. It isn’t as though if I had continued working there, the ratings would have gone through the roof.”

However, Ahimeir has emphasized since our first conversation that he will oppose any curtailing of the broadcasting corporation, if the designated government moves to do so.

The danger seems more concrete, and we’re talking again. What is your position on the plans for its closure that have been published?

“I’m against it, of course. Nearly every democratic state has public broadcasting, that’s a fact,” says Ahimeir, while also comparing the possibility of the broadcaster’s shutdown to past moves and statements made by politicians against the right-wing Channel 14 and Yisrael Hayom. “Politicians don’t like the media that much. Their lives are more comfortable without it. You think I don’t remember political intervention at the broadcasting authority? Swearing at me? From the right, too.”

To him, Channel 14 is like any other channel. But there is an asterisk. “They broadcast according to their political standpoint,” he says. “You can see this in other channels too, broadcasting according to a political bias. But I think Channel 14 has a problem now, because up to now, this channel had a reason to exist, from their perspective, and that was to assail Lapid and his government. Now there is a government to the channel’s liking, and they need a new goal. They can’t attack Netanyahu, right? They need to invent a new issue.”

Or they may applaud the new government every day and attack people who criticize it?

“Yes,” laughs Ahimeir. “That would be too much.”

Ahimeir is not employed by any media outlet, but sometimes has articles published and participates in panels on news shows. “I don’t feel any dulling of my mind,” he says. “Maybe I’m not a great talent, but I read and stay active, even though I’m retired. Don’t dismiss the capabilities of older people.”