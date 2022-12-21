'In What Way Is Netanyahu a Dictator? Has He Hurt Haaretz?'
At 84, free from having to be scrupulously nonpartisan, veteran Israeli newscaster Yaakov Ahimeir tells Haaretz why he doesn't believe the doomsday forecasts
When Israel’s political power shift happened in 1977 – after right-wing party Likud, headed by Menachem Begin, managed to become the ruling party for the first time ever – journalist Yaakov Ahimeir looked around him, convinced that his colleagues in the Broadcasting Service were in mourning. “I was never part of the in-group,” he says. “I always worked in an environment that did not align with the opinions I supported.”
