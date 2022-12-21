Haaretz - back to home page
'In What Way Is Netanyahu a Dictator? Has He Hurt Haaretz?'

At 84, free from having to be scrupulously nonpartisan, veteran Israeli newscaster Yaakov Ahimeir tells Haaretz why he doesn't believe the doomsday forecasts

עידו דוד כהן - צרובה
Ido David Cohen



When Israel’s political power shift happened in 1977 – after right-wing party Likud, headed by Menachem Begin, managed to become the ruling party for the first time ever – journalist Yaakov Ahimeir looked around him, convinced that his colleagues in the Broadcasting Service were in mourning. “I was never part of the in-group,” he says. “I always worked in an environment that did not align with the opinions I supported.”

