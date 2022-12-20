Two Israeli Villages Will Be Featured at UN Tourism Conference in Saudi Arabia

In another sign of Israel’s growing acceptance in the Arab world, Tourism Ministry officials are set to attend an upcoming tourism conference in Saudi Arabia at which two Israeli villages are slated to be featured.

Organized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s Tourism for Rural Development Program, the Best Tourism Villages conference will be held in the city of Alula on February 27-28.

The UNWTO declared Kfar Kama, a Circassian town in the Lower Galilee, one of its “best tourism villages” for 2022 while Neot Smadar, a kibbutz in the Negev with just over 200 residents, was added to its Upgrade Program, which will allow it to “receive support from UNWTO and its Partners” in developing tourism draw, the agency said on its website.

According to the UN tourism body, the Best Tourism Villages initiative is part of an effort to use “tourism as a driver of rural development and inclusion.”

In a statement, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili explained that “for rural communities everywhere, tourism can be a true game changer in providing jobs, supporting local businesses and keeping traditions alive. The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO showcase the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside of big cities.”

136 locales were submitted for consideration by 57 member states with only 32 making the final cut to be considered “best villages.”

"Recognizing these villages as places that tourists should visit is of enormous importance,” Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov told national broadcaster Kan.

“But the invitation to participate in a conference held in Saudi Arabia is of even greater importance and I hope that the departure of an Israeli delegation to Saudi Arabia will be another step in the normalization between the two countries.”