Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Six Bedouins Detained on Suspicion of Stealing Tens of Thousands of Bullets From Israeli Army Base

The detainees allegedly broke into an IDF base in the South of Israel and later sold the stolen ammunition

Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Some of the stolen ammunition.
Some of the stolen ammunition.Credit: Police Spokesperson
Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich

Police and Shin Bet detained six residents of the Bedouin village of Tirabin al-Sana on suspicion of stealing 30,000 bullets from a military base in Southern Israel.

Additionally, two residents of the Bedouin town of Tel as-Sabi were detained on suspicion of purchasing the stolen ammunition.

The attorney's office is expected to submit an indictment against the detainees who admitted to the charges against them and returned some of the ammunition to the security forces.

The police and shin bet said that the six detainees came to the military base twice during the night, cut through its fence, and broke inside. They then broke into the bunker which is situated near the fence and stole boxes of ammunition which they later sold to the suspects from Tel as-Sabi.

The investigation found no connection between this case and those serving on the base but the criminal investigation division is continuing to look into this.

Thousands of weapons and munitions are stolen from the Israeli military every year, official IDF data shows. Between the years 2013 and 2020, 84 Tavor rifles, 32 machine guns, 527 grenades, 37 hand grenades, 65 plastic explosives, 47 LAW rockets, 321 explosive devices, over 152,000 5.56 mm bullets and 323 M16 rifles were stolen.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism