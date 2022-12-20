Police and Shin Bet detained six residents of the Bedouin village of Tirabin al-Sana on suspicion of stealing 30,000 bullets from a military base in Southern Israel.

Additionally, two residents of the Bedouin town of Tel as-Sabi were detained on suspicion of purchasing the stolen ammunition.

The attorney's office is expected to submit an indictment against the detainees who admitted to the charges against them and returned some of the ammunition to the security forces.

The police and shin bet said that the six detainees came to the military base twice during the night, cut through its fence, and broke inside. They then broke into the bunker which is situated near the fence and stole boxes of ammunition which they later sold to the suspects from Tel as-Sabi.

The investigation found no connection between this case and those serving on the base but the criminal investigation division is continuing to look into this.

Thousands of weapons and munitions are stolen from the Israeli military every year, official IDF data shows. Between the years 2013 and 2020, 84 Tavor rifles, 32 machine guns, 527 grenades, 37 hand grenades, 65 plastic explosives, 47 LAW rockets, 321 explosive devices, over 152,000 5.56 mm bullets and 323 M16 rifles were stolen.