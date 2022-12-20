Russia: U.S. Responsible for Deadlock in Israel-Palestine Peace Talks

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations has slammed recent efforts by the United States to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict, arguing that, since 2014, Washington’s involvement has created the stalemate that exists today.

During a Security Council meeting in New York on Monday, Vasily Nebenzya said that history has proven many times that the United States’ efforts to monopolize the Middle East peace process have been doomed to failure. He added that the U.S. only increases antagonism between Israel and the Palestinians.

Nebenzya went on to say that the U.S. is no longer an active member of the Quartet – the joint UN, European Union, U.S. and Russian body that is supposed to mediate between Jerusalem and Ramallah. Russia is committed to resolving the Middle East conflict on the basis of international dialog, he added, and supports the resumption of the Quartet’s activity as soon as possible.

Nebenzya also criticized what he called Israel’s ongoing efforts to expand settlements, which he called one of the main obstacles to an agreement. Israeli continued to carry our mass arbitrary arrests of Palestinians on daily basis in the West bank, he said.

U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood, who returned just a few days ago from a visit to Israel, along with other United Nations ambassadors, said that United States was “deeply disappointed in the Palestinian-led initiative in the General Assembly to request an ICJ advisory opinion against Israel. This action is counterproductive and will only take the parties further away from the objective we all share of a negotiated two-state solution,” he added.

Wood also said that his country “is deeply concerned by the sustained escalation of violence in the West Bank,” adding that “the heartbreaking death of 16-year-old Jana Zakarneh is yet another tragic reminder of the human cost of this conflict and the importance of all parties to work to bring about an end to the conflict.”