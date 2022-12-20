Palestinians Call for General Strike After Jailed Fatah Leader Dies in Israeli Prison

Palestinians called for a general strike and mourning processions Tuesday morning following the death of security prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades. Abu Hamid was suffering from lung cancer, and was serving seven life sentences for terrorist acts.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas issued a statement of mourning for Abu Hamid’s death. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Administration sent out a statement mourning Abu Hamid’s death, and accused Israel of medical negligence, while security prisoners in Israeli prisons also declared a hunger strike. The Israel Prison Services are on high alert for prison riots.

Abu Hamid, 51, was sick with lung cancer and was transferred to Shamir Medical Center on Monday after his condition deteriorated. Several of his family members were visiting him as his condition worsened, and when he later died. Following Abu Hamid’s death, Palestinian Prisoners’ Administration head Kadri Abu Bakr accused Israel of “continuing its crimes of medical neglect of Palestinian security prisoners in violation of all international laws.” The Israel Prison Services countered Abu Bakr’s claims, emphasizing that “the prisoner was treated closely and regularly by the Israel Prison Service medical staff and external parties.”

Open gallery view Nasser Abu Hamid Credit: Palestinian Prisoners' Administration

Following Abu Hamid’s death, Hussein al-Sheikh – the Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the PLO – called on Israel to release his body. “We demand that the occupation authorities hand over the body of the prisoner martyr,” al-Sheikh tweeted. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh issued a mourning statement as well, and called on the Red Cross and international human rights organizations to work with the Israeli government to free the sick Palestinian security prisoners.

Abu Hamid came from the Al Ama’ari refugee camp next Ramallah in the central West Bank. He was arrested at the end of the Second Intifada in 2002 for his activities in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Fatah’s military wing. He was sentenced to seven life sentences and another 50 years for deadly terrorist attacks he carried out and organized.

Abu Hamid is considered a close confidant of Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Fatah leader, and was convicted based on his admitting responsibility for attacks in which seven Israelis were murdered, on 12 charges of attempted murder as well as conspiracy to murder and activity in a terrorist organization. Israeli judges wrote in Abu Hamid’s sentencing that the seven life sentences were imposed “for each and every soul” he murdered.

Up until 2000, Abu Hamid was a member of the Fatah leadership in Ramallah and was responsible for various shooting attacks against Israelis. He announced the formation of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and joined Barghouti, who financed the organization’s activities and provided weapons and ammunition for attacks against Israelis. During the Second Intifada, Abu Hamid commanded a series of deadly West Bank shooting, and later orchestrated suicide bombings. Three of his brothers are imprisoned and serving life sentences in Israel as well.