Palestinian Convicted of 2019 Rape and Murder of Jewish Israeli Woman Near Jerusalem

Arafat Irfaiya had confessed to murdering Ori Ansbacher out of nationalistic motives. The 19-year-old had been hiking in the outskirts Jerusalem's when she was raped and stabbed to death

Aaron Rabinowitz
Aaron Rabinowitz
Arafat Irfaiya appears in a magistrate's court in Jerusalem, February 11, 2019.
Arafat Irfaiya appears in a magistrate's court in Jerusalem, February 11, 2019. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi
A Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Hebron was convicted Tuesday of raping and murdering a 19-year-old Jewish Israeli woman, Ori Ansbacher, near Jerusalem three years ago.

The Jerusalem District Court convicted the defendant, Arafat Irfaiya, on all of the charges against him. Previously, he had confessed to the killing and reenacted the crime, but his lawyers claimed that he was unfit to stand trial. The three-judge district court panel rejected the argument.

Irfaiya, who was charged with terrorist premeditated murder, rape and illegal entry into Israel, had spotted Ansbacher, a resident of the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, hiking in a forest near Ein Yael in Jerusalem. She resisted her attacker, but he raped and stabbed her to death, because she was Jewish, the indictment stated.

Ori Ansbacher.

The nude body of Ansbacher, who had sustained multiple stab wounds, was found in the forest the following day. Israeli security forces arrested Irfaiya in the Ramallah area of the West Bank a day after that, based on DNA evidence and intelligence information. Although a security source said that Irfaiya and his family had been associated with the Hamas Islamic group, militant Palestinian groups including Hamas, refrained from taking credit for the killing because Ansbacher was raped.

In a prior incident in 2009, Irfaiya was arrested for possession of a knife near the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron and spent three months in prison following his conviction. And in 2017, Irfaiya was arrested at the entrance to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem with a knife on his person.

He denied having a weapon, but eventually unsheathed it. He told investigators that he had no intention of hurting anyone, but that he wanted to get caught, arrested or shot at. Irfaiya told other interrogators, “I’ll do it again. I’ll buy another knife and come here again so that I can go to jail or be a martyr.” He reiterated in his interrogation that he had planned to be shot dead.

