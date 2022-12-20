Haaretz - back to home page
Nazareth Resident Shot Dead in His Car, Two-year-old Son Critically Wounded

The death marks the 99th Arab citizen of Israel killed since the beginning of the year which communal leaders have called an epidemic plaguing Arab towns across the country

Adi Hashmonai
Adi Hashmonai

A 33-year-old man was shot dead on Tuesday in Nazareth, while his two-year-old son who was with him in the car was seriously wounded. The police opened an investigation into the shooting and are searching the area to locate the shooters.

Policemen on the scene of the crime in Nazareth on Tuesday.Credit: Police Spokesperson

A paramedic who arrived at the scene said that on arrival he found the man, Fares Haib, without a pulse and began to administer first aid. Haib was transferred to the hospital in critical condition before being declared dead.

His son was triaged in a serious condition to the English Hospital in Nazareth to be treated. However, after undergoing surgery his condition deteriorated, and is now in critical condition.

According to Haaretz's tally, 99 people have been killed in the Arab community from the beginning of the year, including 13 women. At this time last year, 122 people were killed from Arab society and the total for 2021 stood at 126.

