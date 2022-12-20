Israeli Start-up Fires Workers, but Keeps Using Private Jet

Rapyd, an Israeli fintech startup, owns its own executive jet, which is used for flights all over the world. Based on publicly available records, Haaretz’s business daily TheMarker has found that the company bought the jet just over a year ago and that it has made about 100 flights, including several to vacation destinations such as the Spanish Mediterranean island of Ibiza, Santorini in Greece and resorts in Thailand.

It’s considered unusual for an Israeli high-tech company to maintain a private executive jet, particularly a startup that is still financed through venture capital funds and that, by all estimates, is still losing money. Recently Rapyd announced that it was considering laying off staff, and it has already summoned employees for pre-dismissal hearings.

Rapyd, which is headed by co-founder CEO Arik Shtilman, develops payment and fund-transfer services for organizations and has a workforce of about 900. It has raised close to $1 billion from investors that include Target Global, General Catalyst and BlackRock. Its estimated value is in the billions of dollars, and according to some reports even exceeds $10 billion.

Open gallery view Rapyd founder and CEO Arik Shtilman Credit: David Garb

It has enjoyed rapid sales growth in recent years and has taken on a flashy image. It has become known for its lavish parties and for the perks that its employees receive.

Its business jet is a 12-seater Bombardier Challenger 605. It’s about 10 years old and would have an estimated market value of $10 million to $15 million, depending on its condition. According to estimates, it would cost about $1 to $2 million a year to maintain – including the crew’s wages, maintenance fuel and taxes. The plane is registered in Aruba, in the Dutch Caribbean, to Rapyd’s London office and has been in use by the company since October 2021 – just months after it announced that it had secured $300 million in funding.

‘Mobility in real time has turned out to be an outstanding investment’

Why does Rapyd need a private jet at all and what is it used for? According to the Flightradar24 tracking website, the plane makes frequent trips to destinations where Rapyd has offices, including Dubai (where the company opened an office at the beginning of 2022), Iceland (where it bought a company) and London, as well as to locations where it can be assumed that it has business activities and clients – in Brazil, Europe and the United States. The plane was in Croatia and Portugal around the time of major developers’ conferences that the company organized there, which also included large parties.

Open gallery view Sunbathers on a beach in Ibiza. Credit: Juan Moyano | Dreamstime.com

The plane also made several flights to places known as vacation destinations, including a trip in March to Phuket and several days later to Krabi – both in Thailand. The plane was in the country for about a week before returning to Tel Aviv. In May the plane landed on the Greek island of Santorini and in June it was in the Spanish Mediterranean resort island of Ibiza. A day later, it headed for Brussels.

On December 2, it landed in the Qatari capital, Doha, during the World Cup there. It returned to Doha on December 9. These were the first two times that it visited Qatar since it was put into service by Rapyd.

When TheMarker asked Rapyd CEO Arik Shtilman whether the company intended to continue to maintain the plane and who had paid for personal private flights, he said: “as part of Rapid’s corporate acquisition strategy and following the impact of the coronavirus, the company has at times been using private planes. The mobility in real time has turned out to be an outstanding investment. In the past two years, Rapyd has successfully acquired three companies that have contributed to a doubling of [Rapyd’s] value. Currently, the company is continuing to meet the investors’ targets and is in outstanding financial condition. Therefore, when it comes to layoffs, they follow acquisition and integration, and these are professional layoffs that are not the result of financial considerations.”

“The company is continuing to conduct itself in the same way that brought it to where it has come so far,” Shtilman said, adding the with regard to future use, there is an approved travel budget for 2023.

On the issue of personal use of the jet, he said: “Every trip that is not for work purposes is paid for by the passenger himself and is not at the company’s expense. That’s how it’s been and that’s how it will be.”