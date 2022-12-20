Israeli Far-right's Plan to Oversee Police Clears First Hurdle in Knesset

The Knesset passed a first vote of the so-called "Ben-Gvir law," a bill that would give more authority over police to the far-right lawmaker slated to become national security minister in Israel’s incoming government.

The bill passed a first vote with 63 Knesset members approving and 53 opposing. The bill will now go back to the special committee, where it will be prepared for the required second and third votes.

According to Itamar Ben-Gvir, "the correction to the law that we brought is a blessing for democracy. Only in police states does the police commissioner work on his own." He also accused the opposition of never having been democratic. "You are dark people, non-liberals who do not correspond with the democratic system of government," he added.

The future coalition and opposition agreed that the discussion over the law will only be renewed on Monday and that the opposition will not filibuster before the second and third vote in order to delay it.

The bill, which is a softer version of the original plan, clarifies that the commissioner is in charge of Israel's police, and not the National Security Minister. This change reflects the recommendation of the Knesset's legal advisors.

Ben-Gvir had said earlier that he was inclined to reconsider the powers he had been demanding in regard to prosecutions. The main disagreement between him and the legal establishment is over the power to set policy regarding investigations, an issue on which he is adamant.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has demanded that the authority over investigations remain under the purview of police, and not be transferred to the minister. In Ben-Gvir's new version of the bill, the authority would be given to the national security minister, though he would need to consult with the AG, the Police Chief and other senior police officers before making significant decisions.

The attorney general's office fears that the law, even in its new form, opens a window for political considerations to be mixed into police work. It believes that the law must be comprehensively changed in order to avoid politicization of the police and harm to its independence.