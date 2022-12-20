Head of the Shomron Regional Council Accuses IDF Spokesperson’s Unit of ‘Leftism’

The IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said on Monday that “any attempt to make a connection between the IDF Spokespersons Unit and political activity is part of an ugly campaign that must be immediately stopped.”

His comments came in response to statements made by the head of the settler Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, who criticized the IDF Spokesperson, Ran Kochav, claiming that he “turned the IDF Spokespersons Unit into a radical left party.”

Dagan made his comments after IDF soldiers in mandatory military service conveyed political opinions online, which he saw as representing “opinions of the radical left.”

In response to Dagan’s statement, Kochavi condemned “the attempt to label a unit or the person standing at its head as political” and categorically denied this characterization.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid also said that he stands behind the IDF spokesperson called Dagan’s comments “a shameful attempt to drag him into a political argument.”

According to Lapid, this marks “a dangerous attempt to threaten the IDF and subjugate it to narrow political interests. Anyone who cares about the IDF must go against this ugly incitement.”

Dagan’s comments come following growing concern over several far-right appointments in the security establishment under Netanyahu’s incoming coalition. This includes the appointment of far-right Kahanist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister and the effect this will have on the IDF.

In recent weeks, Ben-Gvir denounced the decision to send a soldier to prison for 10 days after being filmed threatening left-wing activists, and later visited the soldier’s home. This contradicted Kochavi who denounced “incidents of physical or verbal violence” as “against the values of the IDF and its orders.