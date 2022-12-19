Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Palestinian Confesses Ramming of Tel Aviv Motorcyclist Was Revenge Attack

The suspect was arrested after ramming into a motorcyclist and was transferred to Shin Bet for questioning after police began to suspect the incident was not a traffic accident. He admitted to carrying out the attack in retaliation for the death of his cousin in the West Bank just one day earlier

Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
The scene of the ramming attack, Tel Aviv, earlier this month.
The scene of the ramming attack, Tel Aviv, earlier this month.Credit: Police Spokesperson
Yaniv Kubovich
Yaniv Kubovich

A Palestinian who rammed into a motorcyclist in Tel Aviv earlier this month confessed it was a deliberate attack to avenge the death of his cousin, who was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank a day prior, Israeli police revealed Monday.

The suspect, 31-year-old Ali Hamad, was arrested after he struck a motorcyclist with his car in Tel Aviv on suspicion of being a party to a motor accident and residing in Israel without a permit.

During their investigation, police concluded Hamad had entered from the West Bank without a permit in a stolen Israeli vehicle, and later transferred him to the Shin Bet for questioning under suspicion that the ramming was not an accident.

Footage of the ramming in Tel Aviv in early December.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist, Gilad Tanami, was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv in moderate condition.

Tanami said he saw the vehicle “accelerating rapidly” while he was talking to a friend near a synagogue in the area. A friend, who was next to him, “took a step back, and managed to pull me [back] and save my life. I flew in the air, and he [Hamad] continued to drag my motorcycle under the car for about 40 meters, and then it got stuck on a pole,” he recounted.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism