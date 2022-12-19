Palestinian Confesses Ramming of Tel Aviv Motorcyclist Was Revenge Attack
The suspect was arrested after ramming into a motorcyclist and was transferred to Shin Bet for questioning after police began to suspect the incident was not a traffic accident. He admitted to carrying out the attack in retaliation for the death of his cousin in the West Bank just one day earlier
A Palestinian who rammed into a motorcyclist in Tel Aviv earlier this month confessed it was a deliberate attack to avenge the death of his cousin, who was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank a day prior, Israeli police revealed Monday.
The suspect, 31-year-old Ali Hamad, was arrested after he struck a motorcyclist with his car in Tel Aviv on suspicion of being a party to a motor accident and residing in Israel without a permit.
During their investigation, police concluded Hamad had entered from the West Bank without a permit in a stolen Israeli vehicle, and later transferred him to the Shin Bet for questioning under suspicion that the ramming was not an accident.
The 30-year-old motorcyclist, Gilad Tanami, was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv in moderate condition.
Tanami said he saw the vehicle “accelerating rapidly” while he was talking to a friend near a synagogue in the area. A friend, who was next to him, “took a step back, and managed to pull me [back] and save my life. I flew in the air, and he [Hamad] continued to drag my motorcycle under the car for about 40 meters, and then it got stuck on a pole,” he recounted.