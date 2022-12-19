Palestinian Confesses Ramming of Tel Aviv Motorcyclist Was Revenge Attack

A Palestinian who rammed into a motorcyclist in Tel Aviv earlier this month confessed it was a deliberate attack to avenge the death of his cousin, who was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank a day prior, Israeli police revealed Monday.

The suspect, 31-year-old Ali Hamad, was arrested after he struck a motorcyclist with his car in Tel Aviv on suspicion of being a party to a motor accident and residing in Israel without a permit.

During their investigation, police concluded Hamad had entered from the West Bank without a permit in a stolen Israeli vehicle, and later transferred him to the Shin Bet for questioning under suspicion that the ramming was not an accident.

Footage of the ramming in Tel Aviv in early December.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist, Gilad Tanami, was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv in moderate condition.

Tanami said he saw the vehicle “accelerating rapidly” while he was talking to a friend near a synagogue in the area. A friend, who was next to him, “took a step back, and managed to pull me [back] and save my life. I flew in the air, and he [Hamad] continued to drag my motorcycle under the car for about 40 meters, and then it got stuck on a pole,” he recounted.