Israel's Lapid Attacks Netanyahu: Incoming Gov't Is Telling Its Citizens to 'Bite Us'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday attacked the incoming government in the wake of advancing bills in the Knesset, saying the coalition being formed is acting only on behalf of the communities who voted for it.

“The incoming government’s main message is that it only cares about itself,” Lapid told the Knesset during a plenum that voted on a Likud bill increasing the minimum number of MKs needed to split into a faction. “Haredim only care about Haredim, Religious Zionism only cares about settlers, Likudniks only care about Netanyahu’s trial,” Lapid added. “Anyone who isn't from among them, who is not like them, who didn’t vote for them, can go bite them. They won’t work for or be responsible for that person.”

According to Lapid, the Likud has discarded the principle that the government is responsible for all its citizens, that the government is obliged to act honorably, to display responsibility and to make the system work for all citizens rather than impose it on them.

“The incoming government has a slogan: ‘Bite us,’ Lapid said at the beginning of his speech. “I don’t know if you are following this. Knesset members, future cabinet ministers, of course the shofars in the media, social networks, everyone’s running with it – ‘bite us.’ Twitter, Hashtag #biteus. Instagram story. Bite us. It’s what the new government tells Israeli citizens. It’s their slogan, it’s their attitude, that we should bite them. Are you paying taxes in this country? Bite us. Are you working? Bite us. Are you sending your children to state-run schools? Bite us. You don’t like what they are doing with your hard-earned money? You can bite us. You don’t understand why half the cabinet ministers don’t send their sons to the army, but your child has to be drafted? Bite us.”

Lapid added: “This concept is new in the annals of democracy. A government tells its citizens to bite us, we don’t work for you, and the citizens say, ‘but you’re supposed to work for us, you’re the government, your job is to “work for all the citizens,”’ and the government says, ‘perhaps, but you know what – bite us.”

The prime minister remarked that “The Likud has fallen in love so much with the concept that they are saying it to their own voters, too. Their voters are telling them that they don’t understand why they are ceding so much to the Haredim and to Religious Zionism. Why is Netanyahu so weak? Why are you giving up so much of what is important to us? And the answer is: ‘You voted for us? Suckers, bite us.’”

“So, I want to tell them that politics is a wheel. Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. Sometimes you’re in the coalition, and sometimes you’re in the opposition. Sometimes you tell all Israeli citizens they can jump you, and then come elections, and that’s exactly what they will tell you,” he added.