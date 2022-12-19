Israeli Town Left With No Running Water After Provider Refuses to Repair Pipe on Shabbat

The water company in the southern city of Ashdod refused to fix a broken pipe over Shabbat, leaving residents in the area without running water after the city declined to the finish repair work in a mixed secular-religious neighborhood.

A similar incident happened a week earlier – as Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu puts together a government in which religious parties will have outsize powers.

On Friday, residents of the city’s Gimel neighborhood said construction work had caused a pipe under Palmach Boulevard, the area’s main road, to burst that morning.

Yuvalim, the city water company, sent workers to the site but they left before completing repairs because Shabbat was about to begin, local residents said. The Sabbath began at around 4:25 P.M.

On Sunday, Yuvalim was not immediately available for comment.

Residents who complained to the municipal hotline were told that the work would only be completed Saturday night, after Shabbat, with the hotline workers mentioning the “religious neighborhood.”

Sharon and Hodaya Wasker, who live on Palmach Boulevard, called the hotline Friday evening.

“They’re not allowed to work on Shabbat – that’s why they’re not taking care of it now,” Sharon Wasker quoted a call center employee as saying. Yuvalim needs permission from the municipality.”

He asked whether this was “due to religious reasons, Shabbat observance,” and was told yes.

The couple asked that a portable water tank that had been brought to the neighborhood be refilled; they were told that a truck was on its way.

As Shabbat approached, ultra-Orthodox residents of the neighborhood began protesting and harassing the workers, Hodaya Wasker said.

“There were about 20 to 30 Haredim there blocking the road and shouting ‘Shabbos’ and ‘shiksa’ at cars that were trying to pass. I saw it all from the window,” she said.

The municipality, meanwhile, has apologized “for the heartache caused to the residents,” adding that it had asked Yuvalim to investigate and that “the lessons from this incident will be learned and passed on to the entire system.”

Leah Friedman, who lives on Palmach Boulevard, also said a hotline employee told her that work had been stopped due to Shabbat.

“I wasn’t aware that it was a religious neighborhood. It’s mixed – there are a lot of non-Haredim, but the secular residents don’t count. The water in the tank eventually ran out, so we went to the gas station to buy water. We’re all paying taxes – there’s no reason things like this should happen.”

In a video made Friday evening, two local residents try to get water from the tank only to find it empty. “It’s Friday evening and my wife and I have had no water since the morning. They still haven’t done anything,” Ben Levy said in the video, which he posted on Facebook.

“Why? Because of these people out in the street, no one is ready to sort things out,” he said, referring to the ultra-Orthodox residents.

A similar incident occurred the previous Shabbat when sewage began pouring out of a pipe under a street Friday morning. Residents who phoned the hotline were told that the authorities were taking care of the problem, but a team didn’t show up until Saturday evening.

Residents said the sewage flowed into nearby drains and from there into the Lachish Stream. The municipality said there was no evidence of this but did not elaborate.

On Sunday Helen Gelber, a member of the city council, asked Yuvalim CEO Mali Ben-Baruch to explain why the repairs weren’t made on Shabbat. Gelber also sought an explanation from Mayor Yehiel Lasri.

“As far as I know this is the first time that Yuvalim didn’t come to make repairs during Shabbat. It’s hard for me to believe it. So what if it’s Shabbat?” Gelber wrote.

“Neighborhood residents include the elderly, children and the sick, and they have needs,” she added, saying the incident “shows opacity, insensitivity and disdain for the residents.”