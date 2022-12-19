Furious Members of Netanyahu’s Party Wonder Where the Victory Parade Went

A tweet from a largely unknown, new Likud lawmaker has garnered plenty of attention in recent days. “You need to get used to a new reality,” MK Ofir Katz wrote. “Your era is over. We were sent to govern, we’ve stopped taking you into consideration. We will work according to what our public sent us to do. You lost. Stay quiet.”

Katz’s tweet was a response to the various criticisms of his party’s attempts to amend laws, as demanded by Likud’s prospective ruling coalition partners as a condition for joining the new government. But it was actually a reflection of a wider frustration within Likud and its partners that they are not being regarded as this election’s true winners.

Likud won the election seven weeks ago and will almost certainly assume power in another week or two. But the tone of some of its senior spokespeople lacks the magnanimity and triumphalism of victors. They are increasingly bitter at the way their new government is looking: One that is at the mercy of their ultra-Orthodox and far-right coalition partners, who have won key ministries and major policy concessions.

And since they can’t criticize their own partners’ hubris or the tactics of their leader Benjamin Netanyahu, in their frustration they’re taking it out on the opposition.

The headlines from the coalition negotiations have already provoked opposition from unexpected quarters. Three weeks ago, it was the influential education department heads in local councils who pushed back against the news that Avi Maoz, leader of the homophobic Noam party, would be in charge of external education programs. They announced that they would refuse to work with the incoming deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Last week, meanwhile, it was the open letter to Netanyahu signed by over 100 veteran high-tech investors and entrepreneurs, highlighting the demands of the coalition partners – as well as some within Likud – to curtail the authority of the Supreme Court. They warned that “harming the court‘s status, as well as harming the rights of minorities based on religion, race, gender or sexual orientation, will constitute a real existential threat to the glorious high-tech industry that has been built in Israel with great effort over the past three decades.”

The response to these expressions of concern and defiance have been hysterical. The local council protests were met with claims from Likud, including by Netanyahu himself, that they were being “incited to carry out a coup.” Netanyahu has so far remained silent on the entrepreneurs’ letter, but some of his loyalists have hit back with accusations of them being out-of-touch elitists who were made rich by Netanyahu’s policies and are living off the fat of the land.

But the rushed response and Netanyahu’s repeated assurances in interviews and statements that he “will decide this government’s policies” shows just how concerned Likud is with this opposition coming from sections of the Israeli establishment that don’t usually get involved in politics. (Netanyahu’s interviews have only been with the U.S. media, where he’s pushing his new memoir; he has yet to give one interview to an Israeli news organization since winning the election.)

The backlash that has met some of the demands of the Haredi and far-right parties has given many secular Likudniks a sense of dissonance: Their party won the election, but the part of Israeli society they belong to feels like it lost. That’s not entirely new. For decades, the Israeli right has been more openly religious than the center-left. However, in previous Likud governments, it still seemed that Likud dominated as a largely secular and somewhat traditional-leaning party, and the religious parties were its junior partners. That is no longer the case.

Likud, with 32 lawmakers, only comprises half the 64-member coalition, and since a number of Likud lawmakers are themselves openly religious, this is the first Israeli government where the secular or traditional members (Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics defines Jewish citizens as belonging to four groups: secular, traditional, religious and ultra-Orthodox) will be a minority.

Open gallery view New Likud MK Ofir Katz in the Knesset last week. Credit: Danny Shem-Tov, Knesset Spokesperson's Office

But it’s not just the numerical issue; it’s also the way this government – even before it has officially taken office – has already been characterized by the demands being made by Likud’s partners on issues of religion and state, and the special interests of the Haredi community.

Netanyahu’s negotiating tactic when forming coalitions has always been to lock in his partners first, maximizing their incentives to remain in government. Only then does he attend to his own party members, whom he takes for granted.

Over the years, this has helped him build rock-solid alliances with the Haredim. However, now that (together with the Religious Zionism parties) they are fully half of his coalition – with no centrist partners, like he had in the past – it means that for nearly two months the news agenda has been dominated by the ministries the ultra-Orthodox and far right are receiving, and the policies and funding they have demanded.

By the time he gets around to handing out the remaining ministries to Likud and setting out some policies of his own, it will be too late. The optics for the ostensible party of power are terrible. The public perception is not of a Likud government with a few junior partners, but of an ultra-Orthodox administration in which Likud is barely an afterthought.

It was an unforced error by Netanyahu, who has handed the center-left bloc an effective campaigning platform against his government before they’ve even become the official opposition.

No wonder Likudniks are so frustrated. They’re not even in office yet, and they’ve already squandered their honeymoon period.