Ben-Gvir Softens Plans for Neutering Israel Police, but Gatekeepers Push Back

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right lawmaker slated to become national security minister in Israel’s incoming government, submitted on Monday a softer version of a bill that would give him more authority over police. However, even this version has received significant pushback, with legal experts saying it doesn't properly balance police independence and the authority of the minister.

The new version of the bill clarifies that the commissioner is in charge of Israel's police, and not the National Security Minister. This change reflects the recommendation of the Knesset's legal advisors.

Ben-Gvir had said earlier he was inclined to reconsider the powers he had been demanding in regard to prosecutions. The main disagreement between him and the legal establishment is over the power to set policy regarding investigations, an issue on which he is adamant.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has demanded that the authority over investigations remain under the purview of police, and not be transferred to the minister. In Ben-Gvir's new version of the bill, the authority would be given to the national security minister, though he would need to consult with the AG, the Police Chief and other police officers before making significant decisions.

Ben-Gvir responded on Monday to the AG, saying that she is "is wrong to think that she is the prime minister and has the final say in things. The attorney general's job is to advise and the minister's job is to outline policy."

Ben-Gvir added that "there are no democratic countries in which ministers lack authority to determine policy... everyone asked for this amendment and only the AGs make it difficult as if they are the opposition to the minister."

During a special Knesset committee meeting deliberating the bill on Sunday, Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari, told Knesset members that it should be clear in the legislation whether the policies the minister promotes are of a general rather than specific nature and that the minister should not be given the authority to determine police policy regarding the prosecution or management of cases.

At the meeting, the Otzma Yehudit party leader continued to attack the AG's office and said to “My feeling is that you’re sitting on that side of the table,” while pointing toward where future opposition lawmakers were seated. Marari asserted in response that the attorney general is a non-partisan figure and that there was no basis for making such a claim.Ben-Gvir told the committee that he was ready to hear the attorney general’s proposals “with interest.”

The committee deliberations took place to prepare the bill for its first reading in the Knesset, which Likud hopes will take place on Tuesday. Passage of the bill is one of the conditions Ben-Gvir set for joining the coalition led by Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu. The committee decided to approve the bill in its softened version, and to pass the bill to the Knesset to begin the voting process. In Israel, parliamentary bills become law if they have passed three rounds of voting in the Knesset. Once a bill is approved in the first round, it is referred back to the Knesset committees which decide if further amendments are required. In most cases, success in the first round of voting ensures the bill will end up as an official law.

Yoav Kisch (Likud), the committee’s chairman, accused the attorney general of “political intent.” In response, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon said that MKs are “delegitimizing the attorney general.” He called the attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, “independent, nonpartisan, businesslike and professional” and that “trying to silence us won’t work.”

Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzanu told the committee that “if this law passes, it’s doubtful whether the Pride Parade will take place in Jerusalem.”

He said that the national security minister will have the authority “to prevent the parade on the grounds of harming the public’s feelings,” adding that “A member of Ben-Gvir’s own party, Avi Maoz, said he would act to cancel the Pride Parade. Would Ben-Gvir act to pare down security on the marchers in order to deter people from coming?”

The Police Ordinance amendment seeks to give Ben-Gvir the authority to prioritize the work of the police, including what kinds of cases it will investigate, without deciding on individual cases. The attorney general is resolutely opposed to the amendment, while Ben-Gvir has said he “isn’t ready to back down on his ability to influence things.”

Last week, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai warned the committee that the bill would have “a dramatic effect – not only on the police operations but on its public image.” Marari told lawmakers that the legislation would undermine the independence of the police and may harm Israeli democracy.

In response to news of the proposed change to the bill, Shabtai said that the Police are "a-political," and that the matter "is now being dealt by jurists."