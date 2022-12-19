As Israel Looks to Shield Fewer From Power Shutoffs, the Poor Cry Foul

“Sometimes my kid thinks twice about charging his hearing aids,” says Bella Suleimanov, a 45-year-old single mother of three from Tel Aviv. Two of her children have special needs.

“It’s not about thinking whether to charge your cellphone or turn on the water heater. It’s basic things we need.”

In their small apartment, Suleimanov sleeps on the living room sofa. Her salary as an assistant teacher and the family’s disability benefits aren’t enough, so she and her children scrimp on whatever they can.

The High Court of Justice has ruled that needy households in debt to the Israel Electric Corporation shouldn’t have their power cut off. But the Electricity Authority is asking that in such cases it be allowed to bill for consumption beyond 400 kilowatts-hours per month, which would be measured by a special prepaid meter. An Israeli household’s average monthly consumption is about 670 kWh per month.

Under the proposal, if families can’t pay, their power will be cut off. Members of the public, including nongovernmental organizations, have until next month to file objections.

“I ask myself every month how we’ll pay the electric bill, the water bill and property tax. When I turn on the hot water heater so there’s hot water for a shower, it’s for 10 minutes at most,” Suleimanov says.

“On the rare occasion I turn on the heat in the living room, I leave the doors of every other room open so the heat can reach them. I don’t even want to think about the winter. I’m afraid of it. I don’t turn space heaters on; if we ever use them, I prefer that my children turn them on.”

For its part, the Electricity Authority said it had consulted with a number of welfare organizations in reaching its decision, and stressed that the public has a chance to submit objections.

Alina Lev, a 39-year-old single mother of four from Tel Aviv suburb Petah Tikva, also struggles to pay her bills and survives with the help of welfare benefits. One of her children is designated 100 percent disabled, and she works as a caregiver for the elderly and survives on welfare benefits.

“You always worry when you don’t pay,” she says. “They send you notices, and then a warning, and then another bill and more notices and warnings – by phone. It’s very stressful and unpleasant. I can’t pay all my bills over the year; at least once or twice organizations help us.”

She says her family hasn’t paid two electric bills now, so they only turn the heat on at night.

“During the day we simply dress warm. And when it’s hot we wear as little as possible. In the winter I sometimes get up at four in the morning to turn on the heater in the living room so the heat will reach the other rooms until [her children] get up. Then I’ll turn it off,” she says.

“We save and are trying to save more, but our recent electricity bills have been between 800 and 1,200 shekels [$348] for two months; 400 kilowatt-hours isn’t enough.”

Open gallery view The Reading Power Station in Tel Aviv. Credit: Moti Milrod

According to the Electricity Authority, customers will receive a text message when they reach 25, 50, 75 and 90 percent of the 400 kWh. When that number is reached, the family can top up their account – and help settle past debts. The authority estimates that 100,000 households would be affected, of the 380,000 currently protected from power cuts.

Attorney and social worker Efrat Rotem of the social workers’ union takes issue with the proposal, saying that the Electricity Authority “restricts electricity to a tiny and arbitrary amount that requires people to choose whether to turn on the water heater or heat their home, and after they’ve exceeded this amount, people who can’t pay have their electricity cut off. The Electricity Authority must act according to the High Court ruling and ensure that every person has electricity at home, even if they’re poor.”

Attorney Becky Keshet of Rabbis for Human Rights says that according to the Forum Against Poverty, 400 kWh per month is achievable maybe by one nondisabled person in the spring or fall. Keshet provided quotes from Israelis in debt to the IEC.

Elise from Sderot wrote that the pay-as-you-go meter “creates stress where you’re afraid to turn on a kettle. The whole family has to drink at the same time, and that leads to arguments.”

Attorney Maskit Bendel of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which petitioned the High Court on the matter, says electricity is a basic right and shouldn’t be restricted or cut off due to poverty.

The social workers’ union says the 400 kWh was derived in part from data 15 years old.

“Electricity consumption since then has been growing and is expected to continue to do so in the years to come,” the union wrote in a position paper. “Climate change has led to extreme weather events that require more use of heat at home. This can’t be ignored when setting a ‘reasonable’ standard.”

According to Ayelet Regev of the Haifa municipality’s social services department, “The cost of living is rising, and we have to choose between one existential need and another. … What chance do poor children have to leave the cycle of poverty? What generation will grow up here when the gaps start in kindergarten?”

Last week the umbrella NGO Latet published its annual Alternative Poverty Report; for the first time, the report contains the term “energy poverty.”

The document is based on research carried out over 20 years, questionnaires and publicly available data. According to these figures, 86 percent of people receiving assistance from Latet and its member NGOs are experiencing energy poverty; 38.5 percent of them are in serious straits.

Of people receiving such support, 51.2 percent have had their electricity cut off or have received a warning before cutoff, and 44.2 percent often have had to choose between paying for electricity and staples like medication or food. Of those receiving support, 53.3 percent said they cannot afford heating or air conditioning, and 20.4 percent do not own such equipment.

According to government figures in the 2021 report, 53,421 Israeli households have a prepaid meter, compared with 20,228 in 2018 – 2.6 times as many. The High Court decision got many families joining the prepaid-meter program. In some cases, the state provides support for people who cannot pay their electric bills; some 307,000 people are eligible for a discount from the state. The National Insurance Institute also provides annual grants of 577 shekels for heating.

Also, tens of thousands of Bedouin in unrecognized villages in the Negev are not connected to the power grid. Israel does not officially acknowledge energy poverty at the household level, so there is no follow-up on the effectiveness of its forms of assistance.