Furious Members of Netanyahu’s Party Wonder Where the Victory Parade Went
The public sees the new coalition not as a Likud-led government, but as an ultra-Orthodox administration in which Benjamin Netanyahu’s party is barely an afterthought. It was an unforced error from the PM-designate
A tweet from a largely unknown, new Likud lawmaker has garnered plenty of attention in recent days. “You need to get used to a new reality,” MK Ofir Katz wrote. “Your era is over. We were sent to govern, we’ve stopped taking you into consideration. We will work according to what our public sent us to do. You lost. Stay quiet.”
