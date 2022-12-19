"Whoever is with God, come to me!” So declared Mattathias, the father of the Maccabees, declaring war and initiating the slaughter of assimilationist Jews, together with their Greek sponsors.

Back then, it was a war of visions—a show of Jewish national pride in the face of those who wanted to give up their unique identity and join the community of nations (as recounted in the non-canonical Books of the Maccabees).

We have been trained to see the Maccabees as champions, but the truth is likely more complex. It is no coincidence that the rabbis did not preserve the original Hebrew texts of the Books of the Maccabees (what we have today is a translation from the Septuagint) and played down the importance of their military victories. Civil war, zealotry and militarism is a model to celebrate with great caution.

Fast-forward more than two millennia, and the polarization of the second century BCE is terrifyingly evocative of what the Jewish people are facing today. Indeed, the rise of Itamar Ben-Gvir and the radical right has shaken the foundations of religious Zionist identity, including my own.

My community seems to have turned its back on its once-celebrated, if not sanctified, spiritual thinkers. Rav Avraham Yitzhak Kook’s inspirational universalistic four-fold song uniting soul, nation, humanity and world. And what of the Hazon Ish, who teaches that the use of force only further distances Jews from their tradition and that bonds of love should be employed instead? In contrast to the loudest voices today, Jewish tradition preaches love and eschews hatred (Leviticus 19).

As a leftist religious Zionist, I ask myself how to respond to the deeply troubling results of the recent elections in Israel.

Many who voted for the far-right party called “Religious Zionism” have professed that they don’t identify with the racism, hatred, and use of force espoused by Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. At the same time, they claim that they are pushed into a corner by the self-righteousness and extremism of the left.

They resent being told that intersectionality demands total and uncritical identification with, and submission to, some expansive but intangible progressive doctrine. They are terrified by the antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric of the progressive left in the U.S., Europe and even in Israel. Israel can do no right in the eyes of the left, they charge, because its very existence as a Jewish nation-state is an anathema.

Without excusing their decision, when forced to choose between those binaries, they felt no choice but to declare their side in what they saw as a holy war: “Whoever is with God, come to me!"

While Jewish tradition calls for “three crowns,” kingship, priesthood and Torah leadership, the Hasmoneans rejected the balance of powers that is integral to the Jewish state in favor of the use of force. By assuming the positions of both High Priest and King, they usurped two crowns and undermined the third. Corruption inevitably followed. It is no surprise that the dynasty gave way to Roman rule less than two centuries after it was founded. Massive destruction, dispersal and expulsion for Jews in the Land of Israel followed soon after.

Open gallery view Kahanist lawmaker and soon-to-be government minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, tours a market in Jerusalem, Israel Credit: Noam Rivkin Fenton

How can we avoid being drawn down the path of the Hasmonean dynasty? The dichotomy between a 'holy' Maccabean war and total Hellenization was catastrophic. We cannot allow a similar false binary to be set up between a Jewish state and a state for all its citizens. It is tempting to respond to language of hate and violence in kind.

But in an attempt to be part of the solution, I have committed myself to bridge building rather than dichotomizing, thoughtful dialogue rather than hateful speech, humility and curiosity rather than arrogance.

Humility and careful speech cannot substitute for the courage of conviction and the commitment to activism. In the name of what it means to be Jewish and Israeli, we must defend Palestinians harassed in Area C, attacked and intimidated into leaving their homes. We must demand, as a matter of Jewish faith, that “There shall be one law for the citizen and the stranger that lives among us.” (Leviticus 24:22)

On this Hanukkah, we should again say no to turning the Temple into a physique-cult gymnasium. But we should also reject the easy temptation of declaring, “Whoever is with God, come to me!”

Instead, our Hanukkah candles should remind us of the words of Martin Luther King, Jr.: “Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

This struggle entails a rediscovery of the wisdom of our community's modern leaders, not least Rav Kook: “Therefore, the pure righteous do not bemoan the wicked, rather they add righteousness. They do not bemoan heresy, rather they add faith. They do not bemoan ignorance, rather they add wisdom.” His rejection of zealotry in favor of civil dialogue is a lesson not just for Hanukkah but for Israel's future, too.

Rabbi Dr. Meesh Hammer-Kossoy is the Director of the Year Program at the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies