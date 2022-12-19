Haaretz - back to home page
What Connects Hanukkah and the Rise of Israel's Religious Far Right

With the surging power of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel's radical right shaking the foundations of religious Zionist identity, mine included, we need to heed the Hanukkah story's stark warning about the menace of militant intolerance

Rabbi Dr. Meesh Hammer-Kossoy
Meesh Hammer-Kossoy
Rabbi Dr. Meesh Hammer-Kossoy
Meesh Hammer-Kossoy

"Whoever is with God, come to me!” So declared Mattathias, the father of the Maccabees, declaring war and initiating the slaughter of assimilationist Jews, together with their Greek sponsors.

