US Ambassador to Israel: We Won't Always Trade Compliments, but We Can Work Together

A few days after marking a year in office, U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides is waiting for the swearing-in of the new Israeli government and working vis-à-vis Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be the third prime minister in Nides’ short term. Relations between Netanyahu and the U.S. president have known significant ups and downs over the years, but Nides is convinced that relations between the two men are good, and that they will be able to cooperate despite the extreme positions of senior figures in the impending coalition.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” says Nides to Haaretz. “I’ve talked to him a lot since the election, he is a known commodity in the U.S., to the president and to many of us in the government. We believe that he is very smart, understands American politics very well, and we believe that he has a very good relationship with Joe Biden, and he says he wants to be the prime minister of all of Israel.”

Nides first met Netanyahu when he was serving as Hillary Clinton’s deputy secretary of state for management and resources between 2010-2013. The other members of the new coalition, particularly its notable extremists, Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, are far less familiar to him.

This week he refused to say whether he’ll meet with the two men, and whether the U.S. administration will cut ties with the Finance and National Security ministries they are projected to head. He also diplomatically avoided the question of whether he’d like to use this interview to invite them, and incoming Deputy Minister Avi Maoz (leader of the far-right Noam party) to the traditional Fourth of July celebrations at the embassy.

Open gallery view 'Let's judge people by their actions, not their campaign' Credit: Emil Salman

“First of all, I’m not getting into this whole game of who are you meeting with, when are you meeting them. I’m not making a declarative statement. It’s because we will see what happens. As Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken said, let’s judge people on their actions, not on what they did during the campaign. I don’t wake up in the morning worried about who I meet with and who I don’t meet with. They haven’t been elected to their ministries yet and voted on their ministries. I’ll judge it as we go on and we’ll meet with people that we have to meet with.”

Do you see a scenario in which you won’t cooperate with the ministries they head?

“Bibi Netanyahu is in charge of this government, okay? My point of contact is the prime minister and the Prime Minister’s Office, okay? He’s made it very clear to all of us that he wants to be the prime minister of all of Israel, okay? He’s made it very clear that his hands are on the wheel and we’ll work with him. And most importantly, Joe Biden has a strong working relationship with Bibi Netanyahu. He said it over his phone call – 40 years – and I’ve known the prime minister a long time as well. You know, obviously there have been ups and downs, but that’s what relationships are about. Friends can argue with each other and that’s fine. I have every intention of congratulating the Israeli people and the government when they do great things and I’m sure there’ll be times when I’ll be less complimentary when I believe there are things that we need to work on together.”

In light of international criticism regarding the makeup of the projected government, Nides chooses to “pace himself,” as he puts it.

“I think we all have to step back here, which I tell my friends in Washington and the Jewish community in the United States, this is a very vibrant democracy. Seventy two percent of the Israelis showed up for this election. That’s remarkable. I mean it’s remarkable given the United States, really have elections every four years. We can’t even get close to 72 percent. This is the 5th election in two years. Seventy two percent of the country showed up and over 55 percent of Arab Israelis showed up. So, people care in this country passionately and we need to understand this in American, understand this democracy and how it works and so, my whole goal here is to pace myself and pace ourselves. Let’s see how things play out, keep people calm. I’m not saying we won’t get concerned and we won’t articulate our anxiety, but I don’t think the Israeli people are going to like it much if the moment this government is formed, we start criticizing it every day.”

Members of this coalition seek changes to the justice system, legalization of outposts, change to the Temple Mount status-quo, banning pride parades and compromising the freedom of expression. At least some of these things run counter to clear statements by the administration. Do these ideas trouble you?

“Many of the issues you just talked about we feel very strongly about. Personally, in the gay pride parade, I’ve marched in Jerusalem, I marched in Tel Aviv, and I have every intention of marching again and I have no doubt in my mind that there will be a gay pride parade in Jerusalem. So, am I going to react because someone made some comments about there not being a parade? Let’s see what happens, but in that particular case I’m confident. Let’s judge this government on their actions not on what some politicians may say during the campaign.

Open gallery view Nides plans to march in the next Jerusalem Pride Parade. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

And what will happen if the government moves to legalize outposts?

“We don’t support it. No. We don’t support it and we support the status quo on the Temple Mount, and we support the idea of making sure that we keep a vision of a two-state solution alive. That’s been clear, we articulated over and over again. And we’ll work with this government to make sure as best we can to fulfill those positions that we care deeply about.”

However, Nides estimates that even a significant conflict with the government on various issues will not easily compromise the administration’s basic commitment to Israel.

“At the end of the day the United States has Israel’s back. Make no mistake, there are many, many, many things that we will agree with. Including the threat of Iran, the threat of the proxies, trying to eliminate any kind of security threat to this country and we’ll work closely with the Israelis to accomplish that. There are going to be areas of disagreement, I’m sure, but there were areas of disagreement with the former government.”

The consulate and the Palestinians

The Netanyahu government is expected now to encounter increased efforts by the administration to strengthen its ties and aid to the Palestinian public. Last month, the U.S. State Department appointed Hady Amr as special representative for Palestinian affairs, a position meant in large part to make up for the Trump administration’s decision to cancel the role of consul for Palestinian affairs in Jerusalem. Nides makes it clear that the administration will persist in its intention to reopen the consulate, and will pressure the new government in Jerusalem to consent to the move.

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid claimed that you took the initiative of reopening the consulate off the table following their appeals, and the fear that their government would collapse following such a move.

“First of all, that’s not true – that we took it off the table. We talked to them about it all the time until the point that we understood that the government wasn’t going to let us do it. We talked about the need to do it and we will continue to talk about it. But I think what people forget is we have a very robust office here in Jerusalem, basically the same size as the office that we had four years ago. We have 65 or 70 individuals who work every day on the West Bank and Gaza under the leadership of George Knoll, working on almost half a billion dollars of USAID programs for the Palestinian people. Every day I spend hours and hours worried about this issue. So would we like to open the consulate? Of course we would.

Open gallery view The building of the American consulate in Jerusalem. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In the last few years, since the consulate was closed down, we have in the same building on Agron Street a team of dozens of American employees working to maintain and promote relations with the Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the name of the Office of Palestinian Affairs. The realities have not stopped the work that we’re doing on behalf of the Palestinian people to make sure their lives are just a little bit better and more importantly trying to keep a vision of a two-state solution alive. We need to do that, right? This is what we care about and I think it’s good for Israel, I think it’s good for the Palestinian people, and so we have plenty of work that we’re doing to try to achieve that.”

So you believe that the consulate will be reopened?

“I have no idea. We will push it, but again, the problem here is we spent time on a sign that’s put on a wall. Which is great – I love the sign, I love it on the wall. But at the end of the day, these dedicated men and women are working every day on West Bank and Gaza issues and that hasn’t stopped. We went from almost zero money under the former administration to help the Palestinian people – not the PA but the Palestinian people – to almost half a billion dollars. This money is spent on education, health care, some of it goes to UNRWA [The United Nations Relief and Works Agency.]” ”

Meanwhile, he says, the situation on the ground is concerning. The renewal of the wave of terror attacks in Israel, alongside a record number of Palestinians killed in clashes with the IDF, troubles the ambassador.

“There is a clear uptick of deaths in the West Bank. There’s also been a huge uptick in deaths in Israel as we know too from terrorist attacks. So again I’m not equating one with the other – I’m just saying that there has been increased violence on both sides of the Green Line, which we are very worried about.”

Nides says he has made a point of going to the shiva of any Israeli killed in a terror attack who lived within the Green Line. In one case he broke protocol and visited a settlement for the first time in the course of a consolation visit – which, he is quick to clarify, was not a political statement.

Open gallery view Nides confirmed that he contacted the prime minister and defense minister following Abu Akleh’s death. Credit: Adel Hana/AP

“You know, I’ve been to 23 or 24 shiva calls of Israelis who have been killed. It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. You just sit with a family that’s lost someone and just hold their hand and say you are sorry. You just sit with a family that’s lost someone and just hold their hand and say you are sorry.

“This tragedy is affecting everyone – Jews, the Druze community, Arab Israelis ... the Palestinians both who live in the West Bank and Gaza. We want it to stop and that’s why we keep trying to do things that keep things calm... We’re good friends of Israel, we’re their strongest and most important ally, no question about it.”

Surprised by Abu Akleh probe

A month ago, the United States Justice Department announced the opening of an FBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin last May. Jerusalem became concerned that the administration will seek to question soldiers who were involved in the incident, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz made it clear that Israel would not cooperate with the move. Nides says that he was surprised at the American decision to launch an investigation.

“I knew about this when you guys knew about this or maybe a few hours before. So as you know our Justice Department and our FBI run completely independent of the White House and the State Department. So I was surprised and notified when you all were notified. That’s how the system works. However, Nides confirms that he contacted the prime minister and defense minister following Abu Akleh’s death and requested, in an unusual step, that Israel reexamine its soldiers’ rules of engagement.

“Did we ask Israel [to reexamine] the rules of engagement? The answer is yes – we did just like we do ourselves every time we have an action. Every few months the U.S. i reexamines the rules of engagement to make sure because of new technology, new processes. We can’t demand Israel do things but I don’t think it was abnormal to say [that] to the Israelis... It’s not that the United States doesn’t take in account actions in a war or [military] operations.”

The American investigation into Abu Akleh’s death is one in a series of moves promoted by the Palestinian Authority against the Israeli occupation at international forums including the UN and the international courts at The Hague. Will the leadership in Israel or military officers soon have to fear indictment or sanctions in international forums?

“We’ve got Israel’s back, as you know. The president has been very clear about some of the UN forums and the bias of the UN forums. We’ve voiced our support for Israel in a whole variety of fronts. We will protect [Israel] in cases where we feel it’s biased against Israel. That’s a role the United States feels quite strongly about.”

Open gallery view The American administration is expected to announce in the coming days whether Israel meets the baseline conditions for entry into the visa exemption program. Credit: Haaretz

The American administration is expected to announce in the coming days whether Israel meets the baseline conditions for entry into the visa exemption program.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s a black box,” he says, adding that after we know whether Israel has met the conditions, the Knesset will have to complete, by the end of the next fiscal year, the three bills that got stuck in the pipeline during the elections. But Nides already seeks to realize another demand by the administration, already agreed upon by the parties: to allow Palestinians with U.S. citizenship to land at Ben-Gurion Airport and to move freely to and from the West Bank, rather than having to go through the Allenby Bridge crossing from Jordan.

““There is an agreement but we have to codify that if we do this, Palestinian Americans will not be hassled coming through Ben-Gurion Airport to the West Bank.”

According to Nides, the administration has reached understandings with Israel regarding trade with China as well, and will tighten oversight of the sale of local technology to the East Asian giant, due to concerns of the technology reaching the wrong hands.

“We can’t tell Israel with whom to trade, nor will we. We just want to make sure that there are checks and balances to make sure that they understand where the technology might end up,” he said.

Nides hears concern expressed among American Jewry about the attitude of the incoming coalition and rabbinical establishment toward the Reform and Conservative public. This week, Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef called them “uprooters of Torah.”

Nides says, “Our job is to be the American ambassador to Israel and clearly America represents a wide variety of views vis a vis religiosity and I support all of that as best I can.” Regarding recent statements, he says: “Let’s see what this government does or doesn’t do. I’m not trying to criticize the Chief Rabbi in any way, but I know what concerns us.”

Nides says he goes to the Western Wall “all the time.” “I went yesterday. I have a very sick friend ...I go and I put a note in the wall, I touch the Wall. I have every intention of going to the egalitarian section of the Wall as well and I’ve been there many times. You can do both. I’m not trying to make some political statement here. I go to the Wall because it’s an important place.... but I have every intention of going to the egalitarian section because I think every Jew whether Reform, Conservative or Haredi deserves [a place] to pray and if you want to sit and pray with your wife or your girlfriend or your husband, great.”

Threat of Iran

Regarding the Iranian issue, Nides says: “At the end of the day the United States has Israel’s back. There are many things that we will agree with, including the threat of Iran, the threat of the proxies, trying to eliminate any kind of security threat to this country – and we’ll work closely with the Israelis to accomplish that. There are going to be areas of disagreement, I’m sure, but there were areas of disagreement with the former government.

The single most important thing is to make sure that this relationship is unbreakable between the United States and Israel. I know that’s what Netanyahu wants and I think the vast, vast majority of this government will want the same thing.”

After a year in office, are you optimistic?

“You know, you can’t do this job without being optimistic because if not you’ll be depressed. I’m worried, of course I’m worried. I’m a realist. I’m not a traditional diplomat right. I came here for the first time when I was 14, I cared deeply about this place but I’m not a religious guy. I am a practical guy and I do practical things.”